Why Does Seth Rollins Hate CM Punk? All You Need To Know About WWE Superstars Relationship

We all know Seth Rollins and CM Punk aren’t the best buddies in WWE. Rollins in real life also doesn’t hesitate in calling Punk a “cancer”. In fact, it would be fine to say that Seth is the one who remains more miffed with Punk. That showed up when Punk returned to WWE, at Survivor Series in 2023 and Seth just couldn’t control his anger against Punk.

The footage wasn’t telecast but it was shared on social media where Rollins could be seen screaming at Punk, while the other wrestlers held him tightly. The two are locked in a WWE storyline currently, where Punk is once again at cross with Rollins.

After Rollins showed a little partisan nature towards Punk at SummerSlam, leading him to lose the match, Punk is once again headed for a major match against Rollins.

But the question is why does Seth Rollins hate CM Punk so much? When The Straight Edge Superstar was in AEW, Rollins had spilled out his hate against CM Punk. While speaking to Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Rollins had addressed Punk’s return to WWE.

And he did not just reject it, instead, Rollins used some harsh words for Punk. He goes, “Phil [Brooks], stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever." He didn’t even address him by his real name, and only used his real-life name, Phil Brooks. "I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Oh, did we just figure that out? We figured it out over there [in AEW], we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else,” Rollins had said.

Advertisement

At that time, Punk had a backstage fight with AEW’s Kenny Omega and Young Bucks at AEW All Out 2022. Punk is known for his hot-headed nature as he picks up quarrels with anyone he doesn’t like.

Also Read: CM Punk Reveals Major Plans After SummerSlam 2024 Match Against Drew McIntyre

However, according to CM Punk, the reason why Rollins remains so riled up against him is because he hasn’t been to places where Punk has been, but Punk has been to all the places where Rollins has been.

"Because I have been everywhere he has been, and he hasn't been everywhere I've been,” Punk said while speaking to Jackie Redmond for his YouTube channel, NHL’s. Punk simply said that Rollins cannot speak about his career without mentioning him.

“I can talk about my career and not have to mention him, but he cannot talk about his career without mentioning me. I understand where he's coming from,” Punk said. For the unversed, both Punk and Rollins came through Indies, with both wrestling in ROH before making the switch to the WWE.

Advertisement

They both crossed paths in WWE where Rollins signed up in 2012, and made his main roster debut by the end of the the year. While Punk had quit the WWE in 2014, Rollins stayed in the company. Now after 12 years, the two are locked up in a storyline once again. Let’s see who wins this one.