Why does Stephen Curry chew on his mouthguard during Warriors games?

In his NBA career, Stephen Curry established himself as the most memorable 3-point shooter, but people often connect him with a particular piece of equipment - his mouthguard.

The choice to use a mouthguard traces back to his college years, and he has consistently worn it throughout his NBA journey.

The mouthguard would not draw much attention if Curry wore it in a typical way, but he consistently munches on it during games, with a particular penchant for gnawing on it while taking free throws.

He habitually accommodates it on one side of his mouth while shooting free throws.

So why does Curry have this unique mouthguard habit? Over time, he has explained that it's a method that works for him and, intriguingly, aids in maintaining his focus.

While discussing with Jimmy Kimmel in 2015, Curry confessed that toying with his mouthguard has become an "irrefutable habit" for him, tracing back to his tenure at Davidson. During a game in 2007, he unexpectedly received a face hit from Jon Brick of The Citadel.

"After an elbow hit me in my junior college year and split open my lip, I adopted the practice of wearing a mouthpiece in every game," Curry shared with Kimmel.

Advertisement

"Over the years, it has progressively distanced itself from my teeth."

ALSO READ: Top 5 most remarkable individual performances in the 2023 NBA Season; Giannis Antetokounmpo to Joel Embiid

The Ritual of Curry's Mouthguard: A superstition turned habit with performance impacts

The mouthguard he wears, now seen as a blessing, emerged as a trick to manage his nerves during games, as chewing on it eased his tension.

"By chewing on this like crazy, I achieve a sense of calm," confessed Curry. "It's especially helpful when I'm on the free-throw line, allowing me to get into my rhythm."

Interestingly, this unconventional routine works quite well for Curry. In 2016, a fan carried out a comparison between his free-throw attempts made while chewing and those without.

The study revealed his performance indeed improved when the mouthguard was out.

"This was examined by a fan who shared that my free-throw success rate improved by two percent when the mouthguard was out,"

Curry revealed to Sports Illustrated in 2016. "I tend to agree. Whenever I attempt a free throw with it in place, it feels quite odd. It doesn't sit where it should."

With that, Curry chose to continue chewing his mouthguard over the years. After 14 seasons, his free-throw shooting accuracy sits at an impressive 90.9 percent.

However, Cindy Hernandez-Sturrock, a dental hygienist, raised concerns about this habit, warning that his continuous chewing could degrade the integrity of the mouthguard, compromising its protective function.

Despite her caution, Curry stays firm in his choice to continue chewing his mouthguard, making it a signature part of his on-court regimen.

ALSO READ: 2023 NBA Draft Recap: Reviewing the top picks and their rookie seasons