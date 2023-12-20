Why does Travis Kelce wear 87? Find out the emotional reason behind the Chiefs’ star’s jersey number

Taylor Swift has become a huge fan of the Chiefs and she always shows her support by wearing their merchandise at games. During the recent game against the New England Patriots, she rocked Chiefs' gear that had the number 87 on it. Guess who that number belongs to? It's none other than Taylor Swift's boyfriend and Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce!

Travis Kelce wears an 87-number jersey. But have you ever wondered why 87? Why didn't Travis Kelce choose any other number? Well, there's a sweet story behind the Chiefs' tight end picking the 87. Keep reading to know the story behind the 87 jersey number in detail!

Travis Kelce chose 87 because of his brother Jason Kelce

The real reason why Travis Kelce decided to go with the 87 jersey number was because of his elder brother, Jason Kelce. The Chiefs tight end wanted to honor his brother Jason, who was born in 1987, and that's why he picked the number 87 to stay on his jersey for the rest of his NFL career.

Also Read: Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? Everything to know about Kylie McDevitt Kelce

In October 2018, following a game, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce were having a conversation on the sidelines. The conversation was captured and uploaded by NFL Films on their YouTube channel. "You're the only reason why I wear 87 anyways. I never told you that, man. You started the legacy," Travis had said to Jason.

Advertisement

The Chiefs tight end also talked about their legacy. "If there is a Kelce legacy, two brothers making it to the NFL, it all started in 1987 because this big guy was born in 1987," Chiefs tight end said, speaking highly of his brother. Travis believes that Jason was the one who paved the way for him.

Also Read: All you need to know about Trevor Lawrence's Wife, Marissa Lawrence!

Advertisement

Jason Kelce was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 as the 191st pick in the 6th round. Ever since, he's been playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, helping the team win one Super Bowl and four NFL championships. Travis Kelce, on the other hand, was drafted in 2013 as the 63rd overall pick, helping the team win the Super Bowl three times.