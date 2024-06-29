Why Does UFC Former Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland Hate Andrew Tate?

It is very clear to see Sean Strickland’s disdain for former kickboxer Andrew Tate. The UFC middleweight contender continued to call-out the social media mogul despite facing heated criticisms from his fans. Tarzan believes Cobra to be a ‘con artist’ and denounces his behavior.

On a podcast with popular YouTuber group, Nelk, known to be cordial with the former kickboxer, Strickland did not hold back. Although his name was not mentioned, Andrew Tate alluded to people calling him out for the alleged webcam business he was involved in back in the day.

When Sean Strickland called out Andrew Tate

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate is one of the most controversial figures on the internet. He is often regarded for his misogynistic and homophobic rants on his social media handles. Also known as Cobra, the 37-year-old also preaches his beliefs on young men’s health and lifestyle choices.

However, Sean Strickland failed to see it that way. On the Nelk Podcast, Tarzan proceeded to go off on Andrew Tate. It was revealed that the former kickboxer had a webcam operation business. Believing this to be immoral, the former champion dismantled Cobra.

“See the way he talked with no remorse,” said Sean Strickland. Tarzan referred to a clip where Cobra gleefully talks about how he was ‘taking money’ from the users by pretending to be the woman on the webcam. The former middleweight champion viewed this as the behavior of a ‘con artist.’

Tensions were building between both camps. In an interview with Candace Owens, Andrew Tate alluded to Strickland as he responded to the call out. The former kickboxer claimed he did what he could possibly do to make amends. He also revealed his belief in the ability to grow and change from behavior that could have been immoral.

Although Strickland’s name was not uttered, fans believe this to be a direct response to the UFC fighter. “I’m not gonna sit and be preached to by these people who are imperfect themselves,” said Andrew Tate. Both personalities have engaged in several back-and-forths that have divided the internet.

The former middleweight has also offered a spar with Andrew Tate. However, this was quickly dismissed by Cobra as he cited his trials to be a ‘bigger fight .’

Sean Strickland touches on potential title shot fight

Israel Adesanya will face Dricus Du Plessis for the UFC middleweight championship belt. Both contenders are finally stepping into the ring after a long and drawn-out rivalry. Fans are excited to witness the bad blood that these fighters are going to engage in.

Although fans are excited, a vocal part of the MMA community disagrees with this fight coming to fruition. Many of them believe Sean Strickland to be worthy of a title shot instead of Israel Adesanya. As Tarzan dominated The Last Stylebender in the previous bout, fans believe it is only fair that the former champ gets another chance.

After Du Plessis was announced the winner against Strickland, the majority of fans thought otherwise. They believed Tarzan had comfortably beaten the South African contender in their bout.

On X (formerly Twitter), Strickland touched on his chance of grabbing the middleweight gold. The former champion revealed he would wait for a possible title shot. He claimed to have ‘paid his dues’ after beating Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

“If I have to wait, I'll wait,” said Sean Strickland. Despite having the majority of fans on his side, the former middleweight champion expressed his desire to wait patiently for his chance.