Why has Draymond Green been suspended for 5 games by the NBA? Find out

The NBA suspended Golden State Warriors' forward, Draymond Green, for five games without pay following his forceful neck-grab of Minnesota Timberwolves center, Rudy Gobert.

This incident unfolded controversially and dangerously during the Timberwolves’ 104-101 victory over the Warriors on November 14 at Chase Center. Green's history of unsporting acts played a part in the extent of the suspension.

Also implicated in the incident were Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Timberwolves' forward Jaden McDaniels and center Rudy Gobert, each of whom received fines to the tune of USD 25,000.

The ruckus began when Thompson and McDaniels tangled, tugging at each other’s jerseys, and escalated when Gobert intervened and engaged with Thompson.

The dust-up resulted in technical fouls and evictions for Thompson and McDaniels, while Green met with a Flagrant Foul 2 and an eviction.

Green's five-game suspension kicked off Thursday, November 16, as the Warriors went head-to-head with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Draymond Green's legacy of suspensions and controversy

Draymond Green is no stranger to suspensions, his career was marked with a history of bad sportsmanship that led to several suspensions.

This recent suspension spanning five games is the longest he has ever served and the first instance when he has been benched for multiple games.

To date, Green has been sent off the court in 19 games and has had to sit out a total of nine games due to suspensions.

He carries the notoriety of a suspension during the 2016 NBA Finals, a move that many opines cost the Warriors the championship.

Furthermore, during a playoff game in April, he faced a suspension after he deliberately stomped on the chest of an opponent. His unsportsmanlike track record largely informs this recent suspension.

