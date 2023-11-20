Why has Michael Jordan failed to sell his Chicago Mansion for a decade despite cutting the price by half?

Michael Jordan's sprawling mansion in the Chicago suburbs, which served as his home during six championship victories with the Bulls, has yet to find a buyer despite being on the market for nearly a decade.

This custom-built home, spanning 56,000 square feet, was situated on seven acres in Highland Park. It was designed to Jordan’s specifications, featuring nine bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms, four half bathrooms, and a 14-car garage.

The basketball legend, a five-time MVP, purchased the land in 1991, and the construction of this grand dwelling was completed in 1995 amidst his NBA break to pursue a baseball career.

Initially listed for $29 million in March 2012, its current price tag is barely over half that, marked at $14,855,000.

This luxurious property housed an indoor tennis court, bespoke basketball court, movie theater, cigar lounge, poker room, and a wine cellar. However, its sale has been hampered by a high degree of customization.

This includes the distinctive front gate adorned with the number 23 and an interior design theme circulating bronze, brown, and black palettes.

The mansion's overly distinct personalization, along with its association with a figure as iconic as Michael Jordan, has significantly contributed to its difficulty in finding a buyer, despite many marketing efforts, such as bundling limited-edition Air Jordan sneakers with the property.

Inside Michael Jordan's Highland Park mansion: Notable Features

The massive 56,000-square-foot mansion presents nine bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a well-stocked library, a wine cellar for the connoisseur, and a poker table for leisure.

An infinity pool for relaxation and a gym for workouts were also part of this luxurious property. Additionally, it boasted a fish pond and an NBA-standard basketball court.

Adding to its uniqueness, the mansion incorporated doors from the historical Playboy mansion in Chicago. Other amenities included a putting green for golf lovers, a tennis court, a card room, and a game room.

A finely maintained cigar room and another workout room further enhanced this property's appeal.

Constructed in 1995, the mansion stood as a testament to Jordan's relentless dedication and work ethic, silently witnessing his triumphant return to the Chicago Bulls after a brief baseball career.

