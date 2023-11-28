Why has WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch aka Sunny been sentenced to 17 years in prison?

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Former WWE diva and manager Sunny was an instant viral sensation during her run in WWE. In 1996, she was the most downloaded celebrity. Sunny also performed in pro wrestling promotions like ECW, WCW, and more independent circuits.

Sunny was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. She even worked in the adult film industry for some time.

Sunny claimed she was in a relationship with a former WWE champion and Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels, for nine months.

She was even linked to Bret Hart. Shawn Michaels even mentioned Sunny in his infamous promo, dropped Sunny’s name, and said "Sunny Days” which was an unscripted segment that later started the beef between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart.

Why was WWE Hall of Famer Sunny arrested?

Former WWE Hall of Famer Sunny was arrested in 2012 five times in four weeks for disorderly conduct. She was then arrested three times in 2013 and again in 2015 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

On March 25, 2022, Sunny crashed a Kia car at the stop light with her Mercedez 2012 model. In the crash, a 75-year-old man named Lasseter was killed. An eyewitness recounted that Sunny was driving very fast.

After the investigation, the toxicology report suggested Sunny was under the influence of alcohol. On November 27th, the judge announced Sunny was a danger to society. She was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison and eight years on probation.

Sunny addressed Lasseter's family and said, “If I could bring Mr. Lasseter back and take his place, I would in an instant.”

Sunny is widely considered the first diva of WWE. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 and was ranked as the 12th-best manager in WWE history.

