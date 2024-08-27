Why Has WWE Not Inducted Sycho Sid Into the Hall of Fame Yet? The Legendary Wrestler Once Revealed Real Reason

Former WWE and WCW champion Sid Vicious, also known as Sycho Sid, passed away on August 26, 2024, at the age of 63 after a battle with a rare type of cancer.

Despite a decorated career, including six world championships and main event appearances at two WrestleManias, Sid Vicious was never inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. In an interview with the Attitude Era Podcast before his passing, Sid revealed that he believes the primary reason for this was his strained relationship with Vince McMahon. He speculated that with McMahon no longer in power, he might finally receive the recognition he feels he deserves.

Sid Vicious stated, “You’d think they would offer Hall of Fame induction. Again, Vince (McMahon) didn’t like me so much. I think that’s why they haven’t offered me that. But, with Vince being gone now, you’d think those people would say, ‘Hey, this guy, we still got him on contract. He is still making a little bit of money.’”

He further said, “It would help him if we did that,’ and it would help them as well. You would think they might want to do everything they could to promote something like that. That might be something fun to start, too. If you get back in, you might want to do something like a part-time deal, (be a) manager, or something special. I think I was pretty good at interviews, too. There’s always a lot of people having a hard time with that. If I could teach them, maybe I could help them do their interviews.”

His son, Gunnar Eudy, informed the tragic news of Sycho Sid’s death. He wrote a lengthy Facebook post about his late father; he said his father passed away while battling cancer.

Multiple WWE legends shared tribute posts on their official social media sites. One of his notable rivals, Sting, expressed, “One of the most believable big men EVER. I loved working with Sid and will miss him.”

Former sixteen-time WWE champion Ric Flair remembered Sid and revealed even though they had a history of natural heat the last time they met. They hugged each other, and Sid called him a champ, and he had a beautiful family. And he even revealed that Sycho Sid was one of the best softball players.

Sid Vicious began his professional wrestling career in 1987; Sycho Sid's main event was WrestleMania 8 and 13 in 1992 and 1997. In 2001, during a televised pay-per-view W.C.W. championship match, everyone in the live crowd and watching on television was left shocked after. Sid jumped off the rope and accidentally landed severely, fracturing his left leg at an uneven angle. This effectively ended his career in pro wrestling.

The injury of Sycho Sid is, to this day, one of the most brutal injuries in the world of professional wrestling. He returned to WWE in 2012 during the 1000th episode of Monday Night RAW, and his comeback was so hard that he defeated Heath Slater. It was also his first appearance in WWE since 1997. His last match for Great North Wrestling, defeating Paul Rosenberg Ottawa On August 5, 2017.

