Why is Alan Williams resigning? Main reason behind Chicago Bears' DC stepping down explored

Alan Williams, Chicago Bears defensive coordinator and coach, resigned from his position on September 20th. It was an unexpected action taken by Alan, and no one saw it coming. With Alan's unexpected resignation from the Chicago Bear, lots of questions arise. Why did he resign? What did he say about the resignation? And so much more. Today we are going to answer all of that. Keep reading to know the exact reason behind Alan Williams's resignation.

Why did Alan Williams resign and what did he say about this move?

According to the statement revealed by AP, Alan Williams resigned as a coach for the Chicago Bears due to some personal reasons. In this context, Alan said, "I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCasky family is first-class and second to none."

Alan also went ahead in his statement and thanked the manager and coach of the Chicago Bears. Alan stated, "I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and players of whom I value the relationships and camaraderie."

Lastly, Alan also revealed that it might be a temporary resignation and that he might come back to coaching again after some time. Alan's exact statement, in this regard, was, "I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again." Moreover, Alan's lawyer also revealed some interesting information.

Also Read: Who is Anna Congdon? All that we know about Saquon Barkley's girlfriend

Exclusive statement by Alan Williams's attorney and Bears’ revert to coach's surprising resignation

Alan Williams has hired Andrew M. Stroth, a Chicago-based attorney, to take care of the legal part of this matter. Andrew told the media, a similar statement that Alan shared, that resignation is totally based on the coach’s health and family problems. When asked about legal consequences for Alan, Andrew stated that there are no legal issues now, and would be there in the future.

Talking about the legal issues, Adrew's statement was “They’re not facing them at the moment, and they’re not gonna be facing them." The Bears also released a statement, referring back to the news of Alan's resignation. The statement said, "Alan Williams submitted his resignation as the team’s defensive coordinator this afternoon." That is all that came from Bears officials.

Also Read: What accident did Mike Williams have? Former NFL receiver passes away at age 36

Advertisement

Do you think that there's something else that has been hidden from the eyes of fans and the public? The resignation was definitely something that didn't come as expected. But there were rumors that the FBI had raided Alan's house recently. Although there isn't any solid proof regarding the same, do you think this has something to do with him putting up a resignation?