Why Is Angel Reese Out For WNBA 2024 Season? All About Sky Star’s Injury

It's official: Angel Reese is, unfortunately, out for the rest of the season.

Reese has announced that her stellar debut season in the WNBA has come to an abrupt end due to a season-ending injury. The news has left fans and the basketball community reeling as they come to terms with the premature departure of one of the most dynamic and impactful players of the season.

Reese's announcement, which came after the Sky's 92-78 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, saddened her supporters, who were awed by her remarkable contributions to the team's success. In her statement, Reese expressed a mix of emotions, acknowledging the disappointment of ending her season early while also expressing gratitude and optimism for the future.

In her tweet, Reese wrote: "What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3, but maybe that was God saying, 'Give them a taste of what they'll be seeing more of in Year 2, lol.'"

“You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline! And Unrivaled league, see you soon!” Reese added.

The talented forward's impact on the court has been nothing short of extraordinary. In her 34 games played, she achieved an impressive 26 double-doubles, averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Reese's remarkable performance earned her a spot in the record books, as she led the league in rebounds, and offensive rebounds per game, and set a new WNBA single-season record for the most rebounds.

Notably, Reese's excellence on the court extended beyond the regular season statistics. She was named a WNBA All-Star and delivered a standout performance in the game.

Earlier in the season, Reese achieved an impressive feat by securing a double-double in 15 consecutive games, breaking the league's previous record. Moreover, she surpassed Sylvia Fowles' mark of 404 total rebounds in a season, concluding with an outstanding 446 total rebounds, including a record-breaking 172 on the offensive end.

The star player of the Las Vegas Aces, A'ja Wilson, finished the season with 406 rebounds. Chicago is currently in a fierce battle for the WNBA's final playoff spot, as they are currently tied with Atlanta for the eighth position. Their upcoming game will be against Dallas, which they will host on Sunday.

As the Chicago Sky continues its push for a playoff spot, Reese made it clear that she plans to remain an integral part of the team despite her absence on the court. Her determination to support her teammates as the ‘biggest cheerleader on the sideline’ could be all she could do for the rest of the time this season.

Looking ahead, Reese has hinted at her potential return for the inaugural season of the Unrivaled League, a 3-on-3 basketball competition founded by WNBA All-Stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier.