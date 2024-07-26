Why Is ‘Anthony Edwards Send the Video’ Trending on The Internet? All You Need To Know Infamous Text Message

The dynamic Minnesota Timberwolves guard, Anthony Edwards, frequently headlines with his viral dunks and shots, including during Game 2 of the 2024 NBA playoffs' Western Conference Finals against Dallas Mavericks. In this instance, it was performed full of passion and determination that quickly spread on social media.

However, now causing a stir isn't a spectacular dunk or game, but a mysterious text message reading 'Anthony Edwards Send the Video.' The fans are keenly intrigued by this message and eager to unravel its meaning.

What is the meaning of Anthony Edwards Send the Video?

While it might look ordinary on the surface, the story behind the basketball player's known request is somehow preposterous. On being questioned, he doggedly echoed the sentence, insisting her to "Send da video."

Let's dive into the viral "Send the Video" saga. Around December last year, an Instagram influencer identified as @dreampaige shared alleged text exchanges with Anthony Edwards on her story.

She informed Edwards that she was expecting his baby and after presenting a face blend image predicting their baby's looks, Edwards recommended she use abortion tablets.

Edwards pressed her with multiple messages stating, "Send da video," indicating a video of her consuming the abortion pills. As their communication weakened, he persistently called for "da video."

The story screenshots from @dreampaig quickly circulated over X / Twitter, becoming viral. The majority focused on the part "Send da video," using the phrase to tag images as memes.

Once their conversation went viral, Edwards publicly apologized to X, using a screenshot from Notes App to say, "I expressed myself in haste, which does not reflect my personality." He further declared, "Every woman deserves respect and empowerment to make their individual choices about their body and what benefits them best."

