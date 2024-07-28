Why is 'Boycott Olympics' Trending on Twitter? All You Need to Know About Netizens Reaction to 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics began with an opening ceremony outside the stadium for the first time. France’s cultural heritage was on display during the Parade of Nations and incredible celebrity performances. However, the outstanding events were followed by a backlash from social media.

Many Olympian legends and sports stars participated in the opening ceremony, including Michael Phelps, Zinedine Zidane, and Serena Williams. Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, and Gojira gave outstanding cultural performances. Amid all this, a semi-naked blue man lying on a fruit platter enraged the viewers.

Why is Boycott Olympics trending on Twitter/X?

The appearance of the blue naked man was linked to the Last Supper leading to anger from the Christian community. Many considered it a mockery of their religion. Fans flocked to X, formerly Twitter, to threaten to boycott the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“What a disgraceful opening to the 2024 Olympics #BoycottOlympics,” a user said. Some said they didn’t care about the Olympics but will certainly boycott it now. Many called the opening ceremony a disgrace and a slap in the face to all Christians.

The issue quickly became a hot topic, and the ‘Boycott Olympics’ trend started on X/Twitter. “Are you serious?!? This is blasphemous and God will not be mocked! #BoycottOlympics,” one comment read.

“Respect Jesus Christ and reject any mockery of Jesus' Last Supper. Retweet if you stand with #BoycottOlympics,” one user urged others to join the cause. The incident was labeled despicable, offensive, and extremely vile. “Will this be the first Olympics that never was?” an X user hoped for countries to boycott the 2024 Olympics.

Olympics officials issue clarification

After the hashtag 'BoycottOlympics' started trending, the Olympic Games’ official X handle addressed the issue. The officials said the semi-naked blue man was the Greek god of fertility, Dionysus.

The man painted in blue was Philippe Katerine, a French singer and songwriter. The Mon cœur balance singer sang Nu during his performance. “It wouldn't be fun if there were no controversy. Wouldn't it be boring if everyone agreed on this planet?” Katerine hit back at the critics.

The Catholic Church in France released a statement with the Conference of French bishops. “This ceremony has unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we very deeply deplore,” the statement read.

Viewers were not happy with Gojira’s performance either. They also slammed headless figures representing the slain Queen Marie Antoinette. Social media influencer Andrew Tate said the opening ceremony was satanic and accused the West of worshipping satanism.

