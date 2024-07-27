Why is Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return Delayed? Report Reveals the Real Backstage Reason

Former WWE champion Cowboy Brock Lesnar has been out of WWE for a long time. The last time Brock Lesnar graced WWE fanatics with his performance inside the Squared Circle was at Summer Slam 2023, where The Beast Incarnate and The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes were at the peak of their feud.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar locked horns in a trilogy after a score of one - one victory against each other previously; the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar was started on the edition of Monday Night Raw, just after WrestleMania 38.

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes locked horns at Summer Slam 2023, and The Beast Incarnate dominated the majority of the match and sent Cody Rhodes on a free ride to the Suplex City; in the ending moment of the match, The American Nightmare managed to gather all his strength and gave Brock Lesnar triple Cross Rhodes finisher and finished the match by pinning The Beast clean.

Since Summer Slam 2023, Brock Lesnar has not returned to WWE television, and the major reason WWE has kept delaying Brock Lesnar’s return is his name being dragged in the Janel Grant lawsuit against the former owner of WWE, Vince McMahon, WWE, and other senior former WWE executive.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: John Cena Reacts on WrestleMania London in Future

Real Reason Behind Brock Lesnar’s delayed WWE return

WWE often asks about the status of Brock Lesnar in WWE and the company, and the CCO of the company, Triple H, has never denied that Brock Lesnar is out of the company but has not proceeded with a proper update on his comeback. Recently, Dave Meltzer provided unfiltered updates on Brock Lesnar's status in the recent edition of WOR.

Dave Meltzer stated, “If Brock (Lesnar) calls (WWE) and goes ‘I wanna come back for WrestleMania this Year,’ I was told that the Lawyers advised nothing to do with Brock right now. That could change; they could go in there and say there’s been enough time. And I’m sure that’s what it was gonna be, is like, ‘When is enough time to where we can think we can bring him back.’ And that’s what it is.”



Dave Meltzer further expressed that Brock Lesnar’s return ultimately depends on Janel Grant’s case and the direction the case would go. If Brock Lesnar returns, it's because the WWE lawyer gave him the green single, and if he returns, it’s all on the company's law department.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Brock Lesnar Ever Compete in the Olympics? Find Out

WWE Plans for Brock Lesnar

Recently, Triple H was in the United Kingdom alongside Nick Khan and had a very productive meeting about the future of WWE and potentially hosting WrestleMania in London; during the media interaction, Mail Sports asked Triple H about the status of Brock Lesnar in WWE.

Triple H stated, “Only Brock Lesnar can answer the question of when he will be returning to the squared circle. He lives by his own rules. Hunter thinks Lesnar is probably in Canada, spending time with his children and enjoying his life on his own terms. If and when he decides that he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation, but we’ll see.”

Following Triple H’s claim, a report from ViperNews revealed that currently, there are no plans for Brock Lesnar; there’s only one WWE wrestler who could actually trigger the return of Brock Lesnar Gunther. Brock Lesnar and Gunther originally planned to return to WrestleMania XL before the Janel Grant controversy. Do you want Brock Lesnar vs Gunther? Comment down.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 3 Possible Shocking Returns at WWE SummerSlam 2024