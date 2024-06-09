Why Is Caitlin Clark Not on the Olympic USA Basketball Team? All You Need to Know

With a few weeks before the Paris Olympics 2024, the anticipation hits hard. But amidst the excitement, Caitlin Clark - the rising star in the WNBA - is in the news for not being on the roster (12 women squad) for the Paris Olympics on Saturday, according to ESPN.

This decision has shocked many fans and analysts, especially considering Clark's great transition to professional basketball with the Indiana Fever.

With multiple fouls, criticism, and turnovers, her skills and performances have been amazing. Averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, Clark never shied from showing her best on the field. The omission of such a promising player has raised questions about the selection criteria and the direction Team USA is taking. Let's take a look, what was the real reason behind it.

A hard decision by Cheryl Reeve for Caitlin Clark

The Iowa Hawkeyes legend, Clark has recently started her journey in WNBA and gained huge popularity. However, building a successful Olympic team isn't just about picking the most talented players. It's also about making sure the team works well together and follows a clear strategy.

Team USA coach Cheryl Reeve, known for making strategic decisions, has chosen to have more experienced guards this time. She believes that veteran players will bring more valuable experience and leadership needed to handle international competition.

Despite Caitlin Clark's impressive skills, she might not yet fit into the specific roles that Reeve has planned. For the 2024 Olympics, the roster includes players: guard Alyssa Thomas, Sabrina Ionescu, Kahleah Copper and many more. Here's the full list.

Although they are first-time Olympians, they have significant international experience and can play various roles. Reeve prefers players who can adapt and contribute in different ways, especially on defense. But this raises a question to fans, is having a rookie in the team happening for the first time?

WNBA history in inclusion of rookies for olympics

It's not unusual for the U.S. to include a WNBA rookie on the Olympic team. They did it with Taurasi in 2004, Candace Parker in 2008, and Stewart in 2016. Even before the WNBA started, Rebecca Lobo made the 1996 Olympic team right after graduating from college.

Is USA Basketball missing an opportunity by not including Clark, given the many veteran guards on the team? Or is it better for Clark to take a break, considering her busy schedule since the start of last fall's college season?

Do you agree with Coach Reeve? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

