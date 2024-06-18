Why Is Coach Les Miles Suing LSU and NCAA? All You Need to Know

The former LSU football coach, Les Miles, has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the LSU and NCAA for altering his career record without giving him a chance to be heard. The university has vacated the coach's few wins, which resulted in disqualification of him from consideration for the College Football Hall of Fame.

The complaint is making rounds on the internet and fans are curious to know more about the matter in detail. Let us brief you about it.

Why is coach Les Miles suing LSU and the NCAA?

LSU has vacated 37 wins from the coach’s career record between 2012 and 2015. This thus resulted in a major drop in his percentage, bringing it to 59.7% from the previous 66.5%.

Generally, a coach requires a 60% career win percentage to get included in the College Football Hall of Fame. With this reduction in percentage, the 70-year-old has been placed out of that honor.

Thus, Miles went on to file a complaint against the university in federal court in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Monday. The lawsuit demands the vacated wins be counted so that things would fall into place for Miles.

It is significant to note that Miles was the head coach of LSU from 2005 to 2016. Under his guidance, the Tigers won a national championship in 2007 and were the runner-up in 2011.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg has shared about the lawsuit scenario on X and wrote:

“Former LSU coach Les Miles today filed a lawsuit against LSU, alleging the school's decision to vacate the wins his teams attained cost him the chance for College Football Hall of Fame qualification. News release called it 'an irrational and unfair self-inflicted punishment....”

What made LSU vacate the wins of Coach Les Miles?

LSU had to give up 37 wins in 2023 after a rule violation information came to light. The university was investigated for breaking the recruiting rules. A representative paid over $180,000 to the father of a player named Vadal Alexander over five years.

These wins occurred while Alexander played (2012-2015) under coach Les Miles, who won 37 games during that time. The NCAA quickly punished LSU for these rule breaks.

However, Miles' attorney Peter Ginsberg disclosed that the coach had no idea about all these things and was also never made aware of the entire investigation that has impacted the years that he coached.

