Why Is 'Did Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Break Up' Trending On Internet? Exploring Viral Claim

A possibly internet-breaking rumor has fans wondering: Did pop star Taylor Swift and NFL standout Travis Kelce break up? Kelce and Swift have captivated the media for the greater part of the last year with their courtship and relationship, which developed during the 2023 NFL season.

The two eventually went public, with fans seeing Kelce at multiple Swift concerts before she reciprocated by attending his football games, including the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their participation contributed to the game becoming the most-watched event in US television history (according to the NFL), with more than 120 million viewers.

Did Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce break up?

A recent TikTok video by Louisiana State University (LSU) gymnast Olivia Dunne sparked rumors among fans that NFL Champion Travis Kelce and Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift had split up.



Dunne shared a five-second video of herself and Kelce both sipping Accelerator energy drinks. The caption above Kelce says, "I feel like you're just here for concert tickets" before jumping to Dunne and asking, "What?"

This is a reference to an episode of the show Summer Loving, in which a woman on a reality show similar to The Bachelorette tells a possible suitor, "I feel like you're just here for the zip line." That sentence was also used as the music for Dunne's video.

Kelce follows Dunne on Instagram but not Swift, which fuels conjecture. Fans also point out that Kelce hasn't attended one of Swift's performances in quite some time.

Fortunately for Kelce and Swift fans, these allegations are unfounded. Notably, Kelce and Dunne are both Accelerator brand ambassadors, so it's very plausible that they'd appear in an advertisement together.

Both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are still together

According to an Entertainment Tonight insider, Swift and Kelce rapidly modify their schedules to accommodate one another "if it's feasible." They also arrange "as much time as they can to see each other" with their families, and they make sure they are not separated for too long, despite their hectic schedules.

The insider further stated that they both "prioritize each other" and do whatever they can "to make each other happy." The connection is actually solid, and both are stated to "want to make it work."

Aside from their highly known love story, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have full calendars for the future.

Kelce is preparing for his 12th season with the Kansas City Chiefs, hoping to add to his Hall of Fame record, which already includes three Super Bowl appearances and nine All-Pro selections.

Meanwhile, Swift continues her record-breaking Eras tour, which began in March 2023 and will finish in December 2024. That tour was also videotaped and produced into a film, which will smash many box office records when it hits theaters in October 2023.

Despite all of this, Kelce and Swift show no indications of breaking up, much to the relief of millions of admirers who have followed their love story since it became a reality.

