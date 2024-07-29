Why is ‘Donald Trump Last Supper Image’ Trending On Internet? All You Need To know

The Olympic Games in Paris have kicked off with an unexpected twist, as a controversial performance during the opening ceremony has led to a tremendous backlash on the internet.

A parody of Leonardo da Vinci's iconic The Last Supper featuring drag queens has become the talk of the town, drawing both praise and criticism from various factions of the community.

Thomas Jolly’s artistic vision for Paris Olympics 2024 ceremony

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the opening ceremony, intended to create a real-life portrait celebrating diversity and inclusion.

However, the performance, which the Olympic Committee later clarified was an interpretation of the Greek god Dionysus, has been met with mixed reactions.

"Our subject was not to be subversive," Jolly explained to reporters. "We wanted to talk about diversity. Diversity means being together."

He emphasized that the aim was to showcase France's values of freedom and equality.

Donald Trump Jr. on the Last Supper reimagination

The performance has drawn sharp criticism from conservative figures, including Donald Trump Jr., son of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Taking to social media, Trump Jr. expressed his disappointment:

"Now with the ever predictable (& seemingly satanic to me) drag queen opening ceremonies and never ending bs, no one I know even thinks about it beyond maybe watching some highlights," he wrote.

"It's such a shame that event that used to create so much national pride now creates, at best, indifference."

Similar to Trump Jr.'s comments other prominent figures shared their views, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

Elon Musk weighs in on the Last Supper controversy

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, also joined the conversation, suggesting that the performance was disrespectful to Christians.

"Unless there is more bravery to stand up for what is fair and right, Christianity will perish," Musk posted on his social media platform, X.

The French Bishops' Conference voiced their disappointment, stating, "This ceremony unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we deeply regret."

Kangana Ranaut reacts to the Last Supper controversy

The controversy has spread beyond France's borders, with international figures weighing in.

Indian actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticized the performance on Instagram, describing it as a "hyper-sexualized, blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper."

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also expressed his disapproval on social media, calling for respect for religious sentiments.

Olympic Committee Clarifies Intent

In response to the growing controversy, the Olympic Committee issued a statement explaining that the performance was not intended to mock Christianity.

Instead, they described it as an interpretation of Dionysus that "makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings."

While criticism has been vocal, supporters of the performance argue that it represents a message of tolerance and inclusivity.

They contend that the artistic interpretation aligns with the Olympic spirit of unity and diversity.

As the controversy continues to grow, social media platforms have seen a surge in discussions, with phrases like "Disgusting" and "Sodom and Gomorrah" trending alongside more supportive messages.

As the Olympic Games continue, it remains to be seen how this controversy will impact public perception of the event and whether it will overshadow the athletic achievements that are the core of the Olympic spirit.