Why Is F1 Called Grand Prix? All You Need To Know

With its roots in the early years of motorsport, the phrase "Grand Prix" which means "Grand Prix" in French has a long history. It began in the early 1900s, precisely when there was a great race by the French Automobile Club (ACF) on the Le Mans circuit.

This was the inaugural "Grand Prix of the Automobile Club of France," a term never before applied to a motor race. The moniker, which was selected to pay tribute to the host region and the organizers, swiftly came to be associated with competitive driving.

The modern era of the Grand Prix

When the Formula One World Championship was introduced in the 1950s, the idea of a Grand Prix had gained traction and was commonly utilized in the motor racing world.

Now, every Formula One race is referred to as a Grand Prix, and they all include intense competitiveness and prestige. In addition, the word has been used to describe non-motorsports events including the Motorcycle World Championship and the Indianapolis 500.

When Karl Benz invented the automobile in 1886, it transformed transportation and ignited a passion for motor racing throughout Europe. In the 1900s, as the automobile industry grew, racing aficionados in France found themselves in a hotbed. Along with that, the formula 1 car also developed over the years.

Changing with the times for safety

The ACF took a radical stand in 1906, closing public roads to regular traffic during races, in reaction to the escalating accident rates. It was a very safe step that also established a standard for similar actions in the future.

The French Grand Prix, the first race under the new rules, was a huge success. Hungarian driver Ferenc Szis won the race in a Renault and took home the grand prize of 45,000 French francs. The phrase "Grand Prix" officially entered the racing vocabulary at the event, and was quickly adopted by races across Europe.

Formula One's global Grand Prix

A Grand Prix in modern Formula One is the culmination of a race weekend that usually lasts three days, from Friday to Sunday. Each of these events, which are held on different courses and countries across the globe, counts toward the championship that lasts the entire season. Based on how well they perform in each Grand Prix, drivers get points; the driver with the most points wins the title of world champion.

