The internet is storming with the talk about Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld's relationship.

Everyone seems to be having only one question which is if they're engaged or not. This query could be understood as an after-effect of seeing some recent social media posts made by Allen and Steinfeld.

Let's look at why this famous couple is trending online and what we know about their romance.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steineld’s engagement rumor

Josh Allen finally showed off his relationship with Hailee Steinfeld on Instagram on July 23. He had shared photos from their trip to Paris, including a romantic picture of them in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Allen simply wrote "Onward" with the photos, which gave fans a rare look into their private life. Some pictures showed Steinfeld, but her face was hidden, adding a little bit of a mystery to their romance.

This was definitely a big step for the couple, who usually keep their relationship out of the public eye. Even other NFL stars like Tom Brady and Travis Kelce were seen liking Allen's post.

While Allen's Instagram post confirmed they're dating, it was Steinfeld's recent social media activity that really got people speculating about their potential engagement.

She shared a mysterious message on her Instagram story that said "Hailee Allen," with "Hailee" written over the letter A.

This post made fans wonder if they were engaged, or if Steinfeld was hinting that she wants to get engaged, or maybe it was just about a business project they're doing together.

This cryptic message has made people even more curious about their relationship.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's relationship timeline

Allen and Steinfeld's romance first caught people's attention in May 2023, shortly after Allen broke up with his long-time girlfriend Brittany Williams. They were first seen together in New York City that month.

In June, someone close to them said they'd been dating for about a month. Allen talked about how he felt about paparazzi interest in their relationship in August on Pardon My Take podcast.

Steinfeld went to watch Allen play in a Bills game in London in October.

In January 2024, Steinfeld went to the Golden Globes alone but cheered for Allen's game that night.

Finally, in July 2024, Allen made their relationship official on Instagram.

Even though they've shared more on social media recently, both Allen and Steinfeld want some privacy.

Allen has said he doesn't like it when paparazzi take pictures of them without permission. In an episode of Pardon My Take Podcast, he said, "The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind."

Who is Josh Allen’s girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld?

For those who don't know much about Allen's girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld is a talented celebrity. She was born on December 11, 1996, in Los Angeles.

Steinfeld is an actress, singer, and model. She's been in movies like True Grit and the Pitch Perfect series, and she starred in the TV show Dickinson.

She's also a successful singer with hit songs like Starving and Let Me Go. People estimate that Steinfeld is worth about $22 million.

It can be assumed that everyone is obsessed with Allen and Steinfeld's relationship because they're both pretty successful.

Allen is a star quarterback in the NFL, and Steinfeld is famous in Hollywood. This makes them a power couple that fascinates fans and the media.

Now that Allen and Steinfeld are seemingly being more open about their relationship, everyone is excited to see what happens next. As the rumor has it, many are expecting that they'll announce an engagement soon.

For now, it seems like Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld are happy to share small parts of their life together while still keeping some things private.

