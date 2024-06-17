Why Is ‘Is LeBron James Going to OKC’ Trending? Find Out

As one of the NBA's biggest stars, LeBron James has a significant presence on the internet and social media. Anything he does tends to become a trend or headline-worthy news. A recent surge in search queries about LeBron James moving to OKC sparked widespread speculation, although no official reports have confirmed these rumors.

Throughout the summer, LeBron James is expected to become a free agent. He must decide on a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season by June 29. During a TNT broadcast, LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, described James as a "free agent ," although he later refrained from confirming whether James would decline the player option.

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst anticipates that LeBron will choose to become a free agent this summer instead of accepting his player option. If this happens, LeBron shall become an unrestricted free agent, allowing him to sign with any team. While the Lakers remain the top choice for re-signing him, other teams like the 76ers, Cavaliers, and Knicks are also potential destinations.

Why LeBron James joining the OKC Thunder is highly unlikely

Skeptics argue against the likelihood of LeBron James joining OKC Thunder in the upcoming season. Instead, it appears that other teams, such as the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, New York, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Golden State Warriors, are potential alternate destinations for James.

Several factors suggest why a move to the OKC Thunder seems improbable for LeBron. Firstly, matching LeBron's current $47.6 million salary would pose significant challenges for the Thunder; they would require sacrificing key players like Josh Giddey and Lu Dort and relinquishing numerous first-round picks, making the cost too high for the Thunder.

Additionally, a trade involving LeBron is unlikely from the Lakers' end, as they continue to be in competition mode and are looking to acquire rather than offload players at the forthcoming trade deadline. Moreover, LeBron's agent has firmly declared that LeBron is not looking to be traded.

Finally, notwithstanding LeBron's expressed desire to team up with his son, Bronny, OKC Thunder may not necessarily be the best team for this, given Bronny's current prediction of not being a high draft pick.