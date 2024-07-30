Why Is ‘Is Light Yagami Olympics Real’ Trending On Internet After Death Note Fans Declare Japan Winner For Paris 2024? Find out

Here is why “Is Ligh Yagami Olympics real’” trending on the internet. Following the Paris Olympics, a photo from 2022 of Hajime Moriyasu writing something in his notebook went viral, garnering him the moniker Light Yagami. This occurred because his football team upset powers like Spain and Germany at the FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022.

The image reappeared during the current sporting event in the City of Love. This perception was supported by Japan's current lead in the games, with 12 medals (six gold, two silver, and four bronze).

Fans believe it’s ‘over’ for other teams in Paris Olympics

As Hajime Moriyasu's pseudonym grows in popularity, a photo of him taking notes during a football match has gone viral on social media. As a result, an Instagram page uploaded a photo of the manager with the caption, "It's over for the other Olympics teams."

The picture generated a lot of excitement on social media, resulting in an extremely favorable response as followers opted to comment on the post and declare The Land of the Rising Sun a power to be reckoned with.

One fan wrote, “Any mysterious deaths at the Olympics we know who to blame”

Another fan wrote, “THEY JUST LET HIM WRITE INTO HIS NOTES ???? SOMEONE STOP HIM”

Another Death Note fan wrote, “Bahahahahaha seriously the manager's name is LIGHT YAGAMI? hahaha i bet Ryuk is eating an apple somewhere on the bench”

Then came this fan who wrote, “I am the god of the new Olympiad"



Another fan wrote, “Bro Is Writing In His Death Note To Win The Game”

This fan wrote, “all better watch out, Japan ain't playing games anymore”

Death Note was first introduced to fans in 2006

Tsugumi Ohba's Death Note, released in 2006, is widely regarded as the best thriller series of all time. It has cemented its reputation as a cultural classic, with people ranking it among the top 250 TV series.

The series is regarded as one of the finest psychological thrillers, with each episode including unexpected twists and turns that viewers could not have predicted. As a consequence, the cat-and-mouse pursuit between Kira and Light Yagami kept viewers captivated by the drama.

Though L became another victim of Kira, it appears that he has been reborn as Japan's Hajime Moriyasu. As a result, supporters believe the Land of the Rising Sun will be unstoppable in the Paris Olympics, where they now hold the lead with 12 medals.

One of the main reasons Tsugumi Ohba's Death Note became so popular is because of its protagonist, Light Yagami. The protagonist of the thriller series was introduced as a driven high school student with a strong sense of justice.

However, seeing a mysterious notebook known as the Death Note caused him to convert into a vigilante, unleashing his evil nature and leading to his spiral into darkness.

After murdering Detective L, no one suspects him due to his remarkable intelligence. Despite winning the intellectual fight, Yagami was unable to escape the repercussions of accessing the mysterious notebook.

