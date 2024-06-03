Why Is ‘Is Patrick Mahomes Getting Divorced’ From Wife Brittany Trending? Find Out

There has been a recent surge in internet searches querying if Patrick Mahomes is getting divorced. It has led to a number of speculations and discussions about his relationship with his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Get to know why the query is trending on the internet.

Is Patrick Mahomes getting divorced from Brittany Mahomes?

The hike in queries related to the Mahomes couple’s relationship is due to viral TikTok videos. One of those videos is from a basketball game the pair attended. Patrick can be heard telling Brittany to turn off her resting b—h face.

Brittany seemed annoyed by the remark. She complained about it to her companions. One of her mates joked that Patrick was mad because he couldn’t make it to the Super Bowl. The original poster later clarified that it was a voiceover.

In another video, the poster takes a humorous dig at one of Brittany’s interviews. The swimsuit model was talking about how she is finally fulfilling her dreams. Comedian Rob Durham joked that she is just 27 and isn’t supposed to use the word finally.

There is nothing concrete to prove that Patrick Mahomes is getting divorced. The Chiefs quarterback showed support for his wife on his Instagram handle following Harrison Butker's speech. He even shared one of her pictures from Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit collection.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’s relationship

Patrick and Brittany started dating in high school. They got engaged following the Chiefs QB’s first Super Bowl. The couple tied the knot with each other in 2022. They have a 3-year-old daughter, Sterling, and an 18-month-old son, Bronze.

Patrick called his wife a Hall of Fame mom and wife on Logan Paul’s podcast. She makes his life much easier. The 3x NFL champion considers Brittany his best friend and loves hanging out with her. He said that Brittany has done great things herself and pushes him to be great, too.