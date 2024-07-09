Why is Jaguars DE Josh Allen changing his name to Joshua Hines Allen? Find out

There have been two NFL stars called Josh Allen in recent seasons, but this will not be the case in 2024. Buffalo's quarterback will continue to go by that name, but the Jaguars have stated that their edge rusher will wear a new moniker on the back of his jersey. He will now be known as Joshua Hines-Allen.

In announcing the change, Hines-Allen stated that it is a respect to his maternal family. His sisters, notably WNBA player Myisha, have been using the last name Hines-Allen for quite some time.

Why is Jaguars Josh Allen changing his name?

Josh Allen said the change is a "tribute to Joshua's maternal side of the family and the other relatives who have worn 'Hines' and 'Hines-Allen' on their jerseys."

Hines-Allen's sister, Myisha Hines-Allen, plays for the WNBA's Washington Mystics. Sisters Kyra Hines Allen (Cheyney University) and LaTorri Hines-Allen (Virginia Tech, Towson) also played college basketball.

In addition, Gregory Hines, Josh Hines-Allen's uncle, was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1983 after a Hall of Fame career at Hampton University, while another uncle, Keith Hines, played basketball at Montclair State.

"Legacy is forever, and I'm proud to carry that tradition on the back of my jersey, following in the footsteps of my family, who have donned the Hines-Allen last name with so much pride and joy," Hines-Allen posted to Instagram on Tuesday.



In a video accompanying the post, he stated, "My last name has been changed, but I'm still that person. And I will continue to play like it, play even better." The Jaguars have announced that Hines-Allen will organize a jersey swap for supporters in September. In April, the Jaguars signed Hines-Allen to a five-year contract extension after he recorded a career-high 17.5 sacks the previous season.

Josh Allen’s old jersey will be retired

When training camp opens on July 24, the "Allen" jerseys will be retired and replaced with brand-new "Hines-Allen" jerseys in his locker. In addition to his heritage, Hines-Allen's name change will formally separate him from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Hines-Allen is 2-0 versus Allen in his career, having defeated the Bills' quarterback in London last year and in 2021. Hines-Allen had his first career interception in 2019.

The Jaguars gave Hines-Allen a hefty five-year, $150 million contract extension this offseason after he had a career-high 17.5 sacks the previous season. Hines-Allen was picked by the Jaguars in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and is one of the few players in the team's recent history to get a contract extension.

This offseason, Hines-Allen has made it a priority to discuss his legacy and what he will be remembered for in history. His goals include Super Bowl appearances, All-Pro selections, and Defensive Player of the Year recognition. However, none of this takes precedence over his desire to simply outperform his sister, Myisha.

Hines-Allen will have a September jersey swap event in Jacksonville for supporters who possess his "Allen 41" jersey. Allen's agency, William-Raymond, stated in a press statement Tuesday that further information about the event will be released at a later date.

