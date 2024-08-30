Why Is ‘Kim Kardashian Jude Bellingham Dating’ Trending on the Internet? All You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian is once again making headlines for new dating rumors, especially after her recent revelation that her kids are trying to set her up with a sports star.

Following this news, a new term, ‘Kim Kardashian Jude Bellingham Dating’ is currently trending on the internet and fans alike are interested to know whether the American media personality and socialite is dating the English football player. Let's check it out!

Recently, Kim went on a trip to Real Madrid alongside her eight-year-old son Saint. While they were at the club's training area, she met several well-known figures including Bellingham. There, the 21-year-old Midfielder signed an autograph for Saint on a bespoke jersey.

Shortly after this, Kim and Bellingham clicked a perfect photo of themselves which later made rounds on the internet, making fans wonder whether the pair are planning to date each other.

However, neither of the two has confirmed this news yet.

It is important to note that other than meeting Bellingham, Kim even met David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, and Vinicius Jr during her Madrid outing.

Furthermore, she documented and shared a few glimpses of the outing on her Instagram. A few pictures and videos that she shared with her Instagram family show Saint kicking a ball on the field and strolling hand-in-hand with Vinicius Jr., the MVP.

Since Saint specifically wanted his mother to date a basketball or soccer player, and given his own fandom of the Madrid club, sports enthusiasts have speculated that Kim and Vini might start seeing each other soon. However, there have been no reports confirming that they are currently dating.

For the uninitiated, Kim Kardashian has been married thrice and shares four kids with her last husband Kanye West. Moreover, she has also dated a few famous personalities with the last one being the NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

However, it seems like she is now looking for a trustworthy, loyal, successful, and family-oriented partner. An Insider recently revealed the same to Entertainment Tonight.

They said; “Kim is mostly focused on work, her kids, and her family, but dating is certainly not out of the question. She’d love to date someone that’s close to their family, trustworthy, loyal, successful, and most importantly, family and kid driven.”

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether Kim will find her love in Jude Bellingham or if she will end up dating another sportsperson.

