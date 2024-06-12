Why Is Kyrie Irving Clown Shirt Selling in Numbers Outside TD Garden? Celtics Fans Beef With Mavericks Star Explained

Celtics fans outside TD Garden have been making a bold statement against Mavericks star Kyrie Irving with the sale of custom-made clown shirts.

What might seem to be a symbol of their lingering beef with the former beloved point guard has now turned into an adversary.

Once hailed as a key acquisition for a promising Celtics team in 2017, Irving's departure to Brooklyn in free agency shattered the trust and loyalty of Boston faithful. The All-Star guard's unfulfilled promise to stay long-term with the Celtics, coupled with his subsequent actions like stomping on the team's logo, has further fueled the fire of animosity between him and the city of Boston.

The custom-designed Irving clown shirts have become a visual representation of the fans' collective disdain and frustration toward the once-admired player. Dave Portnoy, the owner of Barstool Sports, notably sported one of these shirts courtside during Game 2 between the Celtics and Mavericks, adding fuel to the already burning beef fire among the green fans.





The dramatic fallout from Irving's departure and subsequent clashes with the Celtics has transformed what was once a love affair into an intense rivalry marked by chants of "Kyrie sucks" and creative merchandise that takes direct aim at the star player's reputation in Boston.

Also Read: ‘Sis Loves Taking Her Shirt Off’: Fans Joke After Brittney Griner Shares Maternity Pictures With Wife Cherelle Griner

Kyrie Irving’s beef with Celtics fans has been coming for years

Kyrie Irving's contentious relationship with Boston Celtics fans has been an ongoing saga, and the 2022 NBA playoffs have once again brought their animosity to the forefront.

Advertisement

Following his trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Irving spent two seasons with the Celtics before taking his talents to the Brooklyn Nets alongside Kevin Durant. Despite his departure, Celtics fans continue to hold a grudge against Irving, stemming from what they view as two underwhelming seasons with the team.

The tension between Irving and the Boston fanbase was palpable during the playoffs, with chants of "Kyrie sucks" echoing through the arena as he delivered an exceptional performance for the Nets.

Amidst the intense atmosphere, Irving responded to the hostility by subtly flipping off Celtics fans during the game, further stoking the flames of their rivalry.

After the game, Irving also addressed the incident, expressing how he felt about the treatment from some Boston fans, emphasizing that he would reciprocate the same energy directed at him.

Also Read: Jason Kidd Clarifies Jaylen Brown As Celtics' Best Player Comment Amid Jayson Tatum Mental Warfare Drama