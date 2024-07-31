Why Is ‘Lack of Talent Lazy Simone Biles’ Trending on Internet After Team USA Wins Olympic Gold Medal? Find Out

Simone Biles did exactly what was expected of her on Tuesday, July 30. She clinched another gold medal during the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final event with a rocking performance in the final floor exercise.

This victory brings the American gymnast to five gold medals, following her four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, right after her win, a viral trend titled 'Lack of Talent Lazy Simone Biles' emerged, sparking curiosity among fans eager to learn more about it. Let’s find it out!

Why is ‘lack of talent lazy Simone Biles’ trending on the internet?

Simone Biles has already established her name in the world of gymnastics. Despite her achievements, she and her squad have faced criticism from a few individuals. One notable critic was from a former US gymnast MyKayla Skinner.

Earlier this year in June, Skinner went on to point out through a since-deleted video that, aside from Biles, the other girls in the franchise lack work ethics and don't work hard.

The 2020 Olympic vault silver medalist said (via Sports Now); “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be. A lot of girls don't work as hard. The girls just don't have the work ethic.”

Skinner further also mentioned that coaches have to be careful and not too aggressive with the girls, which she believes is why athletes don't put much effort into their sport.

Although Biles had previously not commented anything on this remark, she did not fail to give a befitting response after her team’s latest win. Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, ‘lack of talent lazy Olympics champions,’ while flipping around criticism against gymnasts.

It is worth mentioning that after sharing her views in a YouTube video a few weeks ago, Skinner later deleted the video and apologized to everyone through her Instagram account.

Simone Biles’ R-rated team nickname sparks buzz after latest gold medal win

Of late, it has become a tradition for a team to adopt a nickname upon winning gold. At the London 2012 Games, the team was named the Fierce Five. During the 2016 Rio Olympics, they were called the Final Five. The squad that won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was known as the Fighting Four.

This time around, when Biles and her team excelled at the Olympic Games on Tuesday, they chose a new nickname. During the post-competition press conference, Aly Raisman asked Biles to reveal the name, which included the abbreviation FAAFO.

Biles initially mentioned the letters FA but stopped there. Later, she revealed the full nickname as “F around and find out,” which prompted a big laugh from the audience.

