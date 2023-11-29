Why is Mark Cuban selling the Dallas Mavericks after quitting Shark Tank and how much did he pay for the team?

League sources reveal that Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, is in the process of selling a majority interest in his franchise to Miriam Adelson and her family.

The transaction is estimated at approximately USD 3.5 billion. Despite this, Cuban will continue to own a portion of the team and maintain full jurisdiction over basketball operations.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. confirmed on Tuesday through an SEC filing that Adelson is liquidating USD 2 billion worth of her company stock, which, alongside her own assets, will be channeled towards acquiring a significant fraction of a sports franchise—roughly 10 percent of her existing stake.

Furthermore, Cuban has publicly revealed his intention to depart from the TV show Shark Tank after its imminent 16th season, citing multiple reasons.

Cuban, an entrepreneur and investor in his own right, began his journey on ABC's Shark Tank as a permanent investor, or'shark', back in 2011.

Over the years, he has made considerable investments in numerous companies that, despite a slight current monetary decline, show significantly increased value on a mark-to-market basis.

Behind the acquisition: Cuban's path to owning the Dallas Mavericks

Under the agreement, Cuban retains full control over the basketball operations of the team. This could have influenced his decision to leave Shark Tank.

Cuban has consistently supported the legalization of gambling in Texas, a proposal that failed to pass in the recent biennial state legislature session.

As reported by The Dallas Morning News, the proposed deal would intertwine Cuban's and the Las Vegas Sands Corporation's interests.

The plan is to jointly construct a casino and resort in Dallas, provided gambling becomes legal in the state.

Cuban's journey to wealth and success led him from Pittsburgh to Dallas, where he accumulated his fortune.

He bought the Dallas Mavericks in 2000 from Ross Perot Jr. for USD 285 million and has remained one of the most prominent owners in the league. This propelled the team to the seventh rank in terms of NBA franchise value.

