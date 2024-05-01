Meghan Markle will not travel to the UK with Prince Harry next week because she "knows she would get a bad reception," according to Charlotte Griffiths, Royal Editor for the Mail on Sunday. The Sussexes have revealed that Prince Harry would return to his country solo to commemorate the tenth anniversary of his Invictus Games.

Why is Meghan Markle not coming to the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary in the UK?

If you know the reason why Meghan Markle is not coming to the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary, it might shock you. Meghan Markle won’t come to the UK as she is soon going to visit Nigeria.

The Duchess will accompany Harry to Nigeria for a tour following the Invictus Games service. The Sussexes were invited by the Chief of Defense Staff, the country's top military leader. Like previous royal excursions, Harry and Meghan are scheduled to interact with various authorities and immerse themselves in local culture. Nigeria made its Invictus Games debut in the 2023 games in Düsseldorf, Germany, with Nigerian Minister of Defense Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru in attendance.

READ MORE: Sophie Trudeau Budges To Acknowledge Her Friendship With Meghan Markle Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Prince Harry is slated to offer a reading during the event. According to the Royal Editor, Meghan last visited England in 2022, when Queen Elizabeth II died. Harry has made additional excursions, including a hurried visit to see his father when King Charles disclosed his cancer diagnosis and at his coronation. Last week, many sources said that Harry was concerned about providing adequate protection for his family if they attended the event.

Advertisement

Why all will join Invictus Games?

The ceremony for the Invictus Games will feature "members of the wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veteran community" as well as community members, supporters, and beneficiaries. They are all anticipated to attend the ceremony, although the public has yet to be given a definite itinerary.

Harry founded the competition, which brings together military members and veterans for events such as wheelchair basketball and sit-down volleyball, in 2014. Since its inception in London, the Invictus Games have taken place in The Hague, Orlando, Toronto, Düsseldorf, and other cities. The 2025 edition of the games will take place in Vancouver and Whistler.

People Also Read: Is Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Making Changes To Their PR Team? Here’s What Reports Reveal