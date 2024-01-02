Why is Michigan football sponsored by Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan brand?

In 2015, Michael Jordan's Air Jordan brand, in collaboration with Nike, sponsored the University of Michigan’s Football team, marking the first time a football team had been furnished by the Air Jordan brand, which is primarily known for basketball gear.

This agreement coincides with and took effect at the start of the Nike contract in the 2016 season alongside the introduction of the team’s new Jordan brand uniforms and equipment.

At the time, Nike's reported potential deal worth $173.8 million was the most significant contract of its kind in all of college athletics up to that point.

This substantial deal, including the partnership with Michael Jordan's brand, remains active through the 2027 season and has the potential to extend until 2031 upon the university's agreement.

Utilizing the Nike partnership and leveraging the Jumpman brand might have contributed to Michigan securing a place in the prestigious Fiesta Bowl, renowned for its history of showcasing top-notch matchups and thrilling games.

This could have positively impacted Michigan's football program and its association with the Air Jordan brand.

The deal took effect starting August 1, 2016, incorporating an initial $12-million payment to the university, amassing $76.8 million in accumulative annual payments, and $85 million provision in apparel.

The University of Michigan's football team is sponsored by the Air Jordan brand because this partnership profoundly signifies the vast potential of the agreement, potentially amounting to a hefty $173.8 million over 11 years.

The reasons behind the sponsorship include

Being the inaugural football team to sport the Jumpman emblem: The University of Michigan was the first football team to don the renowned Jumpman logo on its attire, ranging from jerseys and trousers to cleats and additional equipment.

The visionary behind this distinctive association was Michigan's head football coach, Jim Harbaugh, who aspired to make the Jumpman symbol as closely linked with Michigan football as the Oregon Ducks are with the Nike symbol.

An established bond with Michael Jordan: A close rapport between Harbaugh and Jordan exists, with Jordan voicing his support for the University of Michigan's football squad. Charles Woodson, a prior Michigan football player and enduring athlete sponsored by Jumpman, helped bring about this alliance.

Soliciting and brand recognition: The alliance with the Jordan Brand paves the way for Michigan's football team to attract premier talent, as it permits the team to flaunt the privilege of sporting the Jumpman logo both during practice and matches.

The notoriety and scrutiny spurred by this partnership can also enhance Michigan's brand and standing.

Partnership with Nike: The teamwork with Nike and the incorporation of the Jumpman label are predicted to expedite Michigan's football program's ascent back into the premier ranks of college football. The cooperative effort with Nike integrates advancements in sports tech as well.

