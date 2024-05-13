Why Is MLB Wearing Pink On May 12? Find Out

It's Mother's Day in North America, therefore Major League Baseball players, coaches, managers, and umpires will wear pink baseball hats and ribbons on Sunday, May 12. This year, MLB teams paid tribute to Mother's Day with their uniforms.

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and San Diego Padres were among the teams wearing pink uniforms. Wally and Tessy, Boston Red Sox mascots, even led their mothers onto the field at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox celebration didn't stop with the mascots; the team decorated the locker room and welcomed players with their mothers' names when they went up to their lockers. Each team also wore a customized cap for the event, with the emblem tinted pink to match the hat's otherwise standard color scheme

When did the Mother’s Day tradition start in MLB?

This will be the eighth season that MLB teams wear pink headgear. The tradition began in 2016 and has continued annually until 2024, with the exception of the pandemic-shortened season in 2020.

When the pink hats were initially introduced, they were worn with pink jerseys, but this practice was abolished after just two years. In 2005, big league baseball teams began putting pink ribbons on their shirts to commemorate Mother's Day.

As usual, Major League Baseball will contribute 100% of the earnings from the on-field Mother's Day hats to MLB Charities. MLB Charities will subsequently send the proceeds to Stand Up To Cancer and Susan G. Komen for the battle against breast cancer.

Major League Baseball players will also wear military-themed hats for Armed Forces Day weekend later this month, blue caps for Father's Day in June, and stars-and-stripes caps for the Fourth of July.

Tim Kurkjian remembers memorable Mother's Day MLB moments

Major League Baseball players honor their mothers in a number of ways on Mother's Day each year. To express their love and support, some athletes wear pink bats at the plate, while others email their mother’s videos.

In addition to offering commentary on some of the most memorable Mother's Day events in baseball history, ESPN MLB analyst Tim Kurkjian shared a personal account of the influence his own mother had on his life.

There have been so many wonderful Mother's Day experiences. But some were special. He highlighted some of the best Mother’s Day moments in MLB.

On Mother's Day in 1967, Mickey Mantle hit his 500th home run.

Joey Votto hit three home runs in 2012, one of which was a walk-off grand slam.