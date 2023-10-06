Why is NBA star Damian Lillard filing for divorce from college sweetheart wife Kay’La? Find out

Damian Lillard is a 33-year-old professional basketball player in the NBA. Recently, Lillard was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks on September 27, 2023, while fans were happy for him as he was signed with a new team a piece of sad news emerged off the court.

Willamette Week revealed. “ Former Portland Trail Blazer point guard Damian Lillard filed for divorce on October 2, 2023, from Kay’La Lillard, his wife and the mother of his three children. The divorce filing, filed in Clackamas County Circuit court, cites the “irreconcilable breakdown of their marriage.” The filing would suggest that in December 2022, Kay’La Lillard moved into a 2.7 million dollar West Linn house, while Damian Lilland remained in the couple’s 7.7 million dollar West Linn mansion. According to filings, Lillard moved in September of this year to a home in Tualatin.”

All you need to know about Damian Lillard and his x wife Kay’La

Damian and Kay’La meet each other in their college during an interview with Ebony, Lillard told his romantic story with his wife about how they met, and he shared how he proposed to her “ I sunk all of my family and her family out to Chicago without her knowing. I told her we were attending a new Valentine’s Day event the NBA was hosting. We showed up to the venue where I had a wall of roses designed with ‘Will you marry me’. He further said I got on my knees she said yes “Then both our families joined us for the big celebration.”

They both got married in September. 4, 2021 expressing his feelings on marriage day he said “ The moment she started walking down the aisle towards me I felt even more overcome with love.”

Lillard and Kay’La studied at Weber State University together in Utah. They fell in love both were in love for around 10, years before getting married in 2021.

