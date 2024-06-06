Why Is ‘Patrick Mahomes Kissing Referee’ Trending? Find out

We are currently in the ever-active world of social media and trends often resurface unexpectedly. Recently, an old controversy involving Patrick Mahomes has once again captured public attention. The spark? A viral AI-generated meme of Mahomes kissing an NFL referee, humorously suggesting favoritism from officials.

Patriots' Matthew Judon's controversial post ft. Patrick Mahomes

The incident dates back to December 2023, when Judon shared an AI-generated meme of Mahomes kissing an NFL referee after the Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Chiefs. The image, which Judon captioned "I see no lies," was intended to suggest that Mahomes and the Chiefs receive preferential treatment from referees.

Judon’s post followed a game in which a critical defensive holding penalty against the Patriots negated a fumble recovery, leading to a field goal for the Chiefs. The controversy erupted following a Week 15 game of 2023 season where the Chiefs won against the Patriots 27-17. This call was contentious and reignited discussions about officiating bias in favor of the Chiefs​.

Judon’s post came after a series of contentious officiating decisions involving the Chiefs. In Week 13, the Chiefs benefited from a roughness penalty against the Green Bay Packers, and in Week 14, a controversial offsides penalty nullified a potential game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Judon's post quickly went viral, drawing criticism for its perceived homophobic undertones. The AI-generated image and Judon's comments were seen as an attack not only on Mahomes but also on the LGBTQ+ community. The backlash was immediate, the NFL community was divided, with discussions centering around both the meme's humor and its potential to offend.

Other NFL Stars Targeted by AI-Generated Photos

As AI technology advances, more NFL stars find themselves embroiled in AI-generated controversies. Notably, former quarterback Drew Brees was the subject of a fake video showing him making controversial statements, which quickly went viral. Similarly, a doctored image of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. purportedly engaging in illegal activities circulated widely, leading to public outrage before being debunked.

And even Travis Kelce's GF and world's fav popstar Taylor Swift was also a victim of AI generated image. Former NFL star Antonio Brown shared a fabricated photo of himself kissing pop star Taylor Swift. Swift, already a target of AI photo manipulation, faced backlash from her fans, known as Swifties, who were quick to defend her. Brown’s post, like Judon's, drew significant criticism.

