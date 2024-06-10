Why Is Sergio Perez Hit With a 3-Place Grid Penalty for the Spanish GP? Find Out

Sergio Perez's challenges continued during the Canadian Grand Prix. He has received a three-place grid penalty for the upcoming Spanish Grand Prix, after his contract renewal earlier this week. The penalty came after it was determined that he drove a “significantly damaged car” back to the pits following an incident in Montreal.

The incident which was a safety regulations breach

On Lap 53 of the race, Perez went off the track and damaged his rear wing. Despite significant damage, he managed to get back to the pit lane. However, his car lost several carbon fiber parts along the way, which led to concerns about safety on the track. After the race, the stewards called Perez and the Red Bull team to explain why he kept driving while suffering such serious damage.

Perez will start the Spanish Grand Prix from a three-place grid drop as a result of the incident. In addition, Red Bull has been fined €25,000 for its part in the decision. A penalty is warranted in addition to a fine for the team because of the incident's potential safety impact, according to the stewards, who also stated that another sanction was necessary due to the incident's possible safety ramifications.

The stewards' ruling was supported by FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations Article 26.10, which mandates that "if a driver has serious mechanical difficulties, he must leave the track as soon as it is safe to do so."

Perez’s rough patch continues

This penalty makes Perez's recent struggles much more severe. His first race retirement came in the Canadian Grand Prix, having experienced a similar fate in Monaco as a result of a dramatic first-lap collision. His recent qualifying results in Monaco and Montreal, where he started 16th, have also been unsatisfactory. Red Bull is now in an unfavourable situation with regard to the constructors' championship as well.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said he understood Perez's situation and described the Canadian Grand Prix as "a horrible weekend for Checo." Horner stressed how important it is for Perez to recover, especially as the team needs both cars to gain points regularly. "We need both cars scoring. We got away with it today but we need Checo back up there where he was at the beginning of the year from Barcelona onwards," Horner stated.

Perez is still confident about finishing off the season well despite these setbacks. Red Bull recently extended his contract with him for another two years, demonstrating their continued belief in his abilities. Perez will try to get back on track as Formula 1 returns to Europe ahead of the first leg of the three-part race at the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona on June 21–23.

