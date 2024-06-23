Why is ‘Sha’Carri Richardson Heart Surgery’ Trending After She Qualifies For Paris Olympics 2024? Exploring Viral Trend

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Sha'Carri Richardson, the reigning 100-meter world champion, will make her Olympic debut this summer in Paris. The 24-year-old American sprinter won the 100-meter race finals with a timing of 10.71 seconds on Saturday night, qualifying for the U.S. Olympic squad.



Richardson got off to a terrific start in the Olympic trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday, leading the field of 34 sprinters with a 10.88-second first race. But after her win, Richardson is being searched for heart surgery. So, let’s check the viral rumor being spread.

Why is ‘Sha’carri Richardson Heart Surgery’ trending?

Sha'Carri Richardson is already breaking the world records but suddenly she is trending for heart surgery. For facts, she never had heart surgery. But, she has undergone various other problems.

When Richardson initially gained public recognition three years ago, her bright hair and long elaborate nails drew parallels to Flo-Jo. She tested positive for cannabis after her biological mother died. Her marijuana use prompted the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) to suspend her for a month, keeping her out of the Tokyo Olympics — and popular opinion of her plummeted.

Richardson's defenders have suggested that both the public and the USADA were excessively harsh on the young runner, given that athletes like Michael Phelps have used marijuana and many others have been involved in doping scandals, as Richardson herself said after being sanctioned.

Richardson specifically questioned why the Olympics permitted then-15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva to participate last year after the Russian teenager tested positive for a prohibited heart drug. This is the reason her heart surgery has been quite trending but she never had any.

Sha’Carri Richardson won with an untied shoe

Richardson got off to a terrific start in the Olympic trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday, leading the field of 34 sprinters with a 10.88-second first race. The initial race victory was especially impressive given that she had to recover from a misstep at the block and run the final 20 meters with an unfastened shoe.

She advanced to the final after finishing in 10.86 seconds in the semifinals. The Olympic trials cap off a spectacular year for Richardson, who ran 10.65 seconds in Budapest, Hungary, in August 2023 to set the World Athletics Championship record for the quickest 100-meter sprint.

That race also matched for the fifth-fastest of all time, 0.16 seconds slower than the world record of 10.49 achieved by American sprinter Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988. Richardson subsequently finished second in the 200-meter event to Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson, before anchoring the American 4x100 relay to another World Championship gold.

Richardson, who ran one season at Louisiana State before going professional in 2019, will now compete for Team USA at the Paris Games. Richardson will make his first Olympic participation, having missed the 2020 Tokyo Games despite winning the 100-meter trials event after testing positive for THC, the main component in marijuana.

