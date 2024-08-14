Why Is ‘Simone Biles Baby’ Trending On Internet? All You Need To Know

Simone Biles, our favorite Olympic superstar, has received a lot of attention on social media following Team USA's gold medal win. Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens have been the ideal of a sports power couple ever since they married in April 2023.

Biles, a ten-time Olympic medalist, and Owens, an NFL safety, are essentially what you get when you combine good looks and athletic talent, so it's no surprise that fans of the couple are curious about who baby Biles will be—like, will they come out of the womb doing backflips or catching passes?

But recently, rumors about Simone Biles’ being pregnant , with the hashtag ‘Simone Biles baby’, started trending on the internet. The pair openly spoke about their intention to conceive a family in the future. But, there has been no pregnancy announcement, and Biles is not expecting any babies for the time being.

Before competing for gold at the Olympics, Simone Biles faced a challenging upbringing. The gymnast was in foster care for over three years before her grandparents, Ronald and Nellie Biles, adopted her at the age of six. Simone discovered gymnastics after finding a stable home in Texas, and she went on to become one of the sport's finest performers.

“I’ve been so fortunate with everything that God has given me and all the tools of life,” Simone told USA Today in 2021. “I never really cared to find out who my biological father was or really gain a close relationship with my biological mom, which I’m sure she probably wanted. But the cards that I was dealt, I just never felt a need to go back, which is very different for a lot of [adopted] kids, because they feel kind of that void. But I never did.”

Advertisement

While Simone's family may be more complicated than others, she can rely on the support of a few select relatives who helped make her Olympic aspirations come true. Continue reading to discover about Simone's extended relatives.

There is little information available regarding Simone's biological father, Kelvin. However, her mother had already spoken out about her decision to place her children for adoption.

“It was hard to give up my kids, but I had to do what I had to. I wasn’t able to care for them,” Shannon Biles said in a 2016 interview with the Daily Mail.

Simone, who had been in foster care for three years, was legally adopted by her grandparents, Ronald and Nellie, when she was six. When Ronald and Nellie adopted Simone and her sister Adria Biles, the family relocated to Houston, where the Olympian's passion for gymnastics began.

Simone engaged in lessons and gained assistance from her family after visiting a gymnasium for a daycare field trip when she was six years old. Her abilities were far from average.

Advertisement

Also Read: Is Simone Biles Really Under Investigation by the Olympics Commission for Performance Enhancing Drugs? Exploring Viral Rumor