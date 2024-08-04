Why Is Simone Biles Called the Goat? All You Need to Know About 3 Times Gold Winner at Paris Olympics

Simone Biles is having a great outing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She has so far won three gold medals including in the Women's Artistic Individual All-Around, Women's Artistic Team All-Around, and Women's Vault·Artistic gymnastics event.

Thus, there's no doubt why she is considered the Greatest Of All Time in Gymnastics. However, there are more reasons why the 27-year-old gymnast has gained immense love and respect from all her fans and why she is regarded as the GOAT.

Simone Biles has consistently showcased her dedication and skill throughout her gymnastics career since she first began. Currently, she is the only gymnast with more World Championship medals to her name. Moreover, her Olympic medals tally is far ahead of that of any other American gymnast.

That's not all! The super-talented athlete even has won 30 medals at World Championships, with 23 being gold medals. This comes from both team and individual competitions.

As for the Olympics, Biles has ten medals to her name. Out of these ten, seven are gold medals, one is silver, and two are bronze medals. She initially won four gold medals in 2016 Rio de Janeiro in Team, All-around, Vault, and Floor exercise. She also won a bronze medal in Balance beam.

Biles then participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While she was expected to bring more gold during that time, she failed to replicate the feat as she faced a psychological condition, ‘Twistie.’ Due to this, she withdrew herself from the competition and prioritized her mental health.

Several athletes and fans alike liked her decision and supported her during that time. Regardless of her situation, she still managed to earn a silver medal as a Team and a bronze medal for Balance beam. She is now at the Paris Olympics, where she has added three more gold medals to her collection.

This latest achievement even broke a 120-year-old record and made her the only U.S. gymnast to win six Olympic gold medals. On August 1, after winning the all-around gold medal and becoming the first gymnast to secure two non-consecutive titles, the superstar went on to don a diamond-encrusted goat necklace around her neck in fashion. It also gained significant admiration from fans alike.

In addition to this, the now seven-time Gold medalist has five original moves named in her honor. These include The Biles (Floor), first performed at the 2013 World Championships; The Biles (Vault), introduced in 2018; The Biles II (Floor), showcased at the 2019 World Championships; The Biles (Beam), executed in 2019; and The Biles II (Vault), performed in 2023.

GOAT Simone Biles indeed has a promising future ahead, given her exceptional talent. It will be fascinating to see how many more medals she will add to her collection as her career progresses.

