Shortly after winning gold in the team competition, the United States of America gymnastics team is back in action at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Even though Simone Biles stole the show the last time around, she won't be competing in the uneven bars final on Sunday, August 4.

Simone Biles did participate in the uneven bars during the individual all-around final, but she lost by the narrowest of margins—just a tenth of a point—so she will not be there.

Biles has already won her first gold medal in the team competition with the USA squad, impressing everyone with some incredible performances at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The team scored a total of 171.296 points across all four apparatuses. With 165.494 points, Italy won the silver medal, and Rebeca Andrade of Brazil came in third place with 164.497 points.

The American proceeded to cement her legacy after winning her first gold medal at the Olympics in the team competition by winning her second gold medal in the individual artistic gymnastics final in Paris in 2024. With a score of 59.131, she won, ahead of silver medalist Rebeca Andrade (57.932) by 1.199 points, exactly like in Tokyo 2020. With 54.465 points, fellow American and Tokyo champion Sunisa Lee took home the bronze.

In today's uneven bars final, Team USA is vying for another gymnastics gold, and all eyes are on Suni Lee to win the medal. With a score of 14.866, Lee comes in third after the qualifiers, behind Kaylia Nemour in first and Qiu Qiyuan in second. Barring an injury to Sunisa Lee, Biles won’t take part. If an injury happens, then Biles will take over as first reserve.

As the only American gymnast to win six gold medals at the Olympics, Simone Biles broke a record that had stood for 120 years. Many have referred to Biles as the greatest of all time; this title is often abbreviated as "GOAT." With her victory on Thursday, she now has nine medals overall, making her the most successful American gymnast ever.

This makes gymnast Simone Biles the first female to win an individual Olympic gymnastics event twice in a non-consecutive Games, to add to her already impressive list of accomplishments. Biles last won the gold in Rio 2016. Considering that Biles missed the 2021 individual all-around competition because of a back injury she suffered during the 2020 Tokyo Games, it can be said that she has somewhat recovered this year.

