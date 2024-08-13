Why Is Simone Biles Wearing Foot Boots? Everything You Need to Know about Gymnastics Star’s Injury

Simone Biles had another stunning performance at the 2024 Olympics. During her remarkable stay in Paris, the American gymnastics champion added four additional medals to her stellar Olympic record, three of which were gold.

She became the first female gymnast to win two all-around gold medals since Czechoslovakia's Vera Caslavska in 1968, shining in both competitions and winning gold in the solo vault.

"This time around was really special," Biles said about the 2024 Olympics. "It’s worth it because, I mean, we’re here in Paris, just won a couple medals, and it’s super exciting. You work your whole entire life for moments like this to represent your country on an Olympic stage, and we did just that this weekend. So we’re so proud."

It's even more impressive that Biles was able to perform at an elite level while not operating at full capacity. Throughout the competition, she was clearly battling with a lower-body ailment.

So it's no surprise that when Biles leaves Paris with gold medals in hand, she's also wearing a walking boot. The gymnastics star was spotted wearing the boot at the closing ceremony.



The closing ceremony was not the first time Biles was stopped while wearing a walking boot. After her tournament finished earlier this week, she participated in several interviews while wearing it.

"Calf is good," Biles told NBC News on August 5."It’s just precautionary, making sure, because we still have tour after this to heal up and all of that stuff. So, just a little bit of soreness."

Biles was nursing a calf ailment throughout the tournament. She was regularly spotted with tape around her ankle in Paris, but that did not prevent her from dominating the competition.

"I feel like elite athletes are pretty tough," Simone remarked of competing despite her injuries. "So, we're just, through pain or pleasure, we're ready for whatever."

Biles was relatively silent when questioned about the 2028 Olympics throughout the competition, and she remains so with the 2004 Olympics behind her.

She was questioned about the prospect a few months before the 2024 Olympics in an interview with the Associated Press, but the gymnast remained vague about her choice.

"I would never say never and I think that would be amazing to (do this) after every Olympic cycle," Biles said. "I think that would be a beautiful thing. But right now I can’t tell you yes or no. Like no definitive answers because I don’t know what life will look like in the next few years to come."

Rebeca Andrade, the Brazilian gymnast who defeated Biles for gold in the floor routine event, told The Washington Post that Biles "confided that Paris would be her final competition" in private.

While she may have told Andrade the truth, Biles has shown no indication of a choice in her public appearances. She told USA Today that she would "never say never," but that she is becoming "really old." Biles reinforced this idea during her post-Olympics appearance on NBC's "Today."

