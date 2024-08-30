It’s been two years since that iconic All-Star Game in which Steph Curry’s performance shocked the entire fanbase. Two years later, "Steph Curry's Shooting from Space" is trending again, as his three-point performance that night suggests he could have made a three-pointer even in space.

After leading Team LeBron to a 163-160 victory over Team Durant and scoring a game-high 50 points, Stephen Curry broke numerous records in Cleveland and was named the All-Star MVP. The Warriors' superstar guard not only surpassed James Harden on the All-Star Game's total made three-pointers list (39), but he also set new records for the most three-pointers made in an All-Star quarter (6), half (8), and game (16).

Curry, who was born in Akron, Ohio, created a memorable spectacle for his homecoming. He broke the single-quarter and half records with a historic barrage of six three-pointers in just his second quarter. That turned out to be just the warm-up. Curry’s performance reached its zenith in the third quarter when he made an astounding five three-pointers in 128 seconds, setting a record for the league. The stunned Cleveland crowd was enthralled with the eight-time All-Star before and after every shot.

Before the third quarter ended, Curry broke the record for both the All-Star Game and the regular season with his 13th and 15th three-pointers, respectively. Curry’s performance was driven as much by altruism as by flair. According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, the superstar from Ohio was scheduled to donate $10,000 if he won All-Star MVP, $3,000 for each three-pointer he made, and $1,000 for each point he scored to the Cleveland Metro School District.

At halftime of Sunday’s All-Star Game, Curry—who had earlier in the season overtaken Ray Allen for the top spot on the all-time made three-pointers list—was recognized as a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

After making eight three-pointers in the United States' 98-87 victory over France in the Olympic final, Stephen Curry solidified his reputation as one of the greatest basketball players in history and won his first Olympic gold medal. "He's the best shooter to ever live," Devin Booker told reporters after Curry's legendary performance.

Curry's reputation as the greatest shooter of all time has only grown in what may be his first and last Olympics. The Americans needed every one of his three-pointers to win the gold medal game and to complete their comeback against Serbia in the semifinals.

