Why Is Stephen Curry Struggling With Shots At Paris Olympics 2024? NBA Insider Reveals

In Team USA's 103-86 victory over South Sudan on Wednesday, Steve Kerr benched Joel Embiid, making Stephen Curry and LeBron James the only players to start every game as the Americans pursue Olympic gold. However, Steph Curry's struggles on the court are evident to all.

The men's basketball team from Team USA has confirmed their place in the Paris Olympics 2024 knockout stages. The first two games of the Summer Games have demonstrated their dominance. But thus far, Stephen Curry has had trouble scoring with consistency. Brian Windhorst, an ESPN analyst covering from France, discusses the issue.

On First Take, the veteran analyst was video conferencing with his colleagues back home regarding Curry's six missed three-point attempts in the previous game.

Windhorst said, "He’s had a four-game run here where he’s just been off. He’s shooting under 25% from three over his last four games. Four games aren’t that much, obviously, but six games are the whole Olympic tournament. He's struggling a little bit with his shots being cut down. He even admitted last night that he's forcing some shots a little bit because he doesn't know when his shots are coming."

According to Windhorst's explanation, Stephen Curry is aware of the issue. This is a format that is unfamiliar to him, especially with the sharing of the ball.

The four-time NBA champion typically needs a lot more shots to settle in, according to Brian Windhorst. However, it is now more challenging for Curry to get to his spots as frequently as he would when playing for the Golden State Warriors because of the players surrounding him.

When Curry tells Windhorst that he is forcing his shots, he seems to be accepting whatever comes his way. However, Curry may need to watch film and practice on sets to maximize his playing time. It isn't as though his difficulties are impacting Team USA during the Olympics, though.

Brian Windhorst also discussed what he saw from Team USA's up-front performances in the same First Take episode. He further elaborated on the circumstances surrounding Curry by stating, "Team USA's greatest strength is their depth. They can also make it through a game in which Steph goes 1–9. It's not something to be overly concerned about, in my opinion. “

The analyst implied that Team USA won't care if Stephen Curry struggles in the future because of their star power. However, they would love to see their superstar firing on all cylinders.

