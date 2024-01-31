Why Is Tackling Not Allowed in Pro Bowl? Find Out

The Pro Bowl is the National Football League's (NFL) all-star game, where selected players from the AFC and NFC conferences come together for a friendly exhibition match.

However, in the Pro Bowl, the rules take a detour from the usual NFL playbook.

Notably, certain physical plays, including tackling, are off-limits.

NFL’s Agreement on Tackling in Pro Bowl

In September 2022, the NFL made an announcement, revealing that the Pro Bowl would change.

The traditional tackle game is no longer a part of the annual all-star event; instead, it would be a non-contact flag football game.

The ball carrier often gives up when touched, or smartly maneuvers out of bounds to sidestep any physical contact.

It's almost as if the game transforms into a two-hand touch football match.

The decision to ban tackling was made by the NFL as part of an effort to prioritize player safety and reduce the risk of injuries during the all-star game.

Safety First: Game-Altering Regulations

Moreover, the Pro Bowl introduces a set of rules distinct from regular NFL games, aiming to enhance safety.

Some of these game-altering regulations include restrictions on offensive motions, the necessity for a running back and tight end in all formations, and unique defensive requirements, such as a mandatory 4–3 formation.

Advertisement

The Pro Bowl also scraps certain elements found in typical NFL games.

Kickoffs, punt returns, and rushing the punter or kicker are eliminated, reshaping the dynamics of the game.

Instead of traditional kickoffs, teams kick off from their 25-yard line after any score or at the start of each half or odd overtime.

In case you're wondering about ties, the Pro Bowl refuses to settle for them.

If the game remains deadlocked after regulation, teams engage in multiple 15-minute overtime periods, each possessing two timeouts. The first team to score wins, and if the tie persists, true sudden-death rules come into play.

Notably, starting in 2023, the Pro Bowl introduced a flag football variant. Played on a 50-yard by 28-yard field reminiscent of arena football, teams feature seven players.

With two 10-minute halves, a 15-minute halftime, and unique scoring opportunities from the 5-yard or 10-yard line, this format promises a thrilling spectacle.

Even in overtime, teams get one possession, and if tied, true sudden-death rules apply. Plus, no punts due to the compact field size.

2024 Pro Bowl: Overview

Get ready for an action-packed Sunday as the 2024 Pro Bowl Games are set to kick off on February 4, 2024, at Camping World Stadium in sunny Orlando, Florida.

For those tuning in, mark your calendars and set your alarms! You can catch all the live action on multiple platforms, including ESPN, ABC, DISNEY XD, ESPN+, ESPN DEPORTES, and NFL+.

Advertisement

This year's Pro Bowl Games are stepping up their game with not just thrilling football matches, but also with a whopping 10 skills competitions to keep fans on the edge of their seats. But that's not all - there's a special 7-on-7 flag football game that promises to deliver even more excitement.

Before the main event, the skills competitions will kick off on February 1, 2024, at various locations in Central Florida.





