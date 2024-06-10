Why is The Rock being called Liar by WWE fans? Find Out

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has landed himself in a soup over personal information of his, which the fans claim is a blatant lie. What is that? It’s about The Great One’s height, which he claims is 6 feet 5 inches, while the fans contest that the Final Boss is much shorter. This news has been doing the rounds on the internet for the past few days.

What is the story all about?

The Rock has been accused of lying over his height. Some internet users have called him out for not revealing his actual height, which many claim is around 6-2 or 6-3 in person. WWE bills his height as 6’5” inches, but there have indeed been reports that he is much shorter.

But this goes not just for The Rock but for several other wrestlers as well. WWE is known to inflate wrestlers' heights by a few inches, for obvious reasons. For example, Andre the Giant was never 7’4”. He was, in fact, 7 feet tall, but then those extra four inches were added to make his character look larger than life.

Similarly, WWE mentions Kane as being 7 feet tall. However, once The Red Machine appeared in a photograph with a 7’1” tall wrestler, Shaq, it appeared that Kane was much shorter.

The truth is, even if the wrestler reveals his real height, WWE or any other wrestling promotion would not give out the real number on their website because that would expose everyone else. So, here, The Rock is actually not at fault, and it’s rather WWE that should be blamed for giving fake heights to wrestlers.



The other negative aspects of The Rock

Not just his height, The Rock has been called out on the internet for certain negative traits of his on the film sets. These include rumors of him urinating in water bottles, turning up late on the sets, and even exaggerating his importance on the film sets. And now, his height is being questioned.

Be that as it may, The Rock is preparing for the upcoming biopic, The Smashing Machine, based on the life of MMA legend Mark Kerr. He has been shooting for the movie in the past few days, and the movie is expected to hit cinemas in December 2024.

