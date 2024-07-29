Why Is Tom Brady Not in NFL Hall of Fame? All You Need to Know About Legendary Quarterback’s Canton Induction

Tom Brady bid goodbye to the gridiron after playing in the NFL for 23 years. The legendary quarterback was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame last month. However, despite being a 7x Super Bowl champion, Brady is not included in the NFL Hall of Fame.

The 46-year-old set and broke nearly all the quarterback records in the league. He is regarded as the GOAT by experts and fans alike. ESPN ranked Tom fifth among the top 100 professional athletes of the 21st century. What's stopping the NFL from inducting him into the NFL Hall of Fame?

Why is Tom Brady not in the NFL Hall of Fame?

Brady’s accomplishments guarantee he’ll be in the NFL Hall of Fame soon. But it's been over a year since Brady hung his helmet. What is the NFL waiting for? When will Tom Brady be given the NFL Hall of Famer honor?

Tom Brady is not yet eligible for Hall of Fame induction. Players must be inactive for five years to become eligible. Brady will likely become a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2028. He’ll have to wait for his turn like every other footballer.

Brady was a 3x NFL MVP and 5x Super Bowl MVP. He led the Patriots to six Super Bowls. The quarterback legend won his last Vince Lombardi trophy with the Buccaneers at 43. He is the oldest player to win the Super Bowl.

Tom made it to the Pro Bowl 15 times and was on the All-Pro roster six times. In his career, he charted 649 passing touchdowns, 89,214 passing yards, and 251 wins. Brady maintained a 7-3 record in his ten career Super Bowl outings.

Tom Brady’s second career in the NFL

Brady will replace football with a microphone in the upcoming season. The NFL legend has signed a 10-year-long contract worth a staggering $375 million with Fox Sports. He will be Fox Sports’ top analyst and ambassador.

Tom Brady’s first assignment in the commentary booth will be the Cleveland Browns’ clash against the Dallas Cowboys. He has replaced two-time Emmy Award winner Greg Olsen at the media house.

Brady appeared on The Herd on FS1 last month. On the show, he revealed his expectations for his new career. Tom said he doesn’t want to disappoint Fox Sports management and his fans.

Tom always used to be nervous before his NFL games. He is also nervous about his career as an analyst. His colleague thinks he will be a great commentator since people would love his inside stories. Fans loved the glimpse of Tom Brady commentating during the UFL championship game . It’d be interesting to see if the GOAT on the gridiron manages to deliver with the microphone.