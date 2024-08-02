Why Is ‘Travis Kelce Wife Accident’ Trending on Internet? Exploring Viral News

‘Travis Kelce wife accident’ has been trending on the internet; however, people are well aware that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is not married. He has been dating pop star Taylor Swift for more than a year now. So why is this topic trending?

Kelce is not married, and neither did Swift get involved in an accident. A week back, there were rumors that Kylie Kelce, wife of Jason Kelce, got hit by a car. It was also circulated that the wife of a Philadelphia Eagles legend crashed her car into a tree.

However, following insufficient evidence to prove the occurrence, the possibility of the rumored news faded away and it proved to be untrue. There might be several people who confused Jason’s wife’s accident rumors with Travis.

This is not the first time that something unrelated to facts or real life has been widely shared online. Several satire sites often write headlines and news that are not factual, and hence, they already warn us that their content is for entertainment purposes only.

Similarly, a site named pedianews7 wrote on June 30, "Travis Kelce's Wife Accident: A Heartfelt Look At The Incident." This was the headline of the news. The body of the news stated, "Recently, news broke about a distressing incident involving Travis Kelce’s wife, raising concerns among fans and followers alike."

Meanwhile, Kelce is not married. He was earlier in a relationship with Kayla Nicole for five long years. The 34-year-old is now happily dating pop star Taylor Swift. We are always warned to do proper research and find a reliable source before we believe any news.

There were rumors recently that the two adorable couple, Swift and Travis are married as a picture of the singer in the NFL player’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium went viral. Travis’ image was also placed beside her.

Meanwhile, it seems like the Chiefs tight end has placed a picture of his global star sweetheart performing on her Eras Tour in his suite. However, this was enough to make fans go crazy, and they started circulating the news that the two were already married.

Swifties need to calm down as they still have to wait until one of the two confirms their forever journey. Recently, a source told Life & Style, “Taylor sees herself marrying Travis, but she’s not pushing it because she knows what their future holds.”

The source continued, “Travis is in it for the long haul, too. He’s been ready to pop the question for a while.” It remains to be seen when the two announce the much-awaited news.

Kelce is currently busy with the training camp in Kansas City as he prepares for a three-peat with the defending champions. On the other hand, Swift is currently preparing for the grand finale of her Eras Tour in August. The record-breaking tour kicked off on March 17, 2023.

It is expected that the Anti-Hero singer will be attending the Chiefs games to support her NFL boyfriend just like she did last year.

