Why Is ‘Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Pregnant’ Trending on the Internet? Find Out

Ever since Travis Kelce started dating global star Taylor Swift, even Jason Kelce has admitted that his younger brother cannot be a normal person. Hence, his professional and personal life is always under surveillance, including his past relationships.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was previously in a relationship with Kayla Nicole and rumors of her being pregnant started circulating online recently. Why was it trending and is she really pregnant while Kelce is keeping it busy with Swift? Let's find out.

Here is why 'Travis Kelce's Ex GF Kayla Nicole Pregnant’ is trending on the internet

Back in April, Kayla Nicole took to her TikTok account to post an eye-catching video of herself. The ex-girlfriend of the American football player began the video by teasing her followers that she has something very exciting coming out this year in the fall.

The video started with, “Coming Soon Fall 2024” making fans curious about what it was all about. It further stated, “To everyone who watches my life and gossips about it, don’t give up. Season 2 is about to come out.”

The way she portrayed it, seemingly showing off her baby bump, fans wondered if Kayla was pregnant and due for a baby as at the end of the video, it was written, “Boy or Girl?” Her followers started up with a theory that she might be pregnant and season 2 would be all about her motherhood.

Meanwhile, let us not forget about when the video was posted. It was on April 1st! The day when people all around the world try out humor on others. The on-air reporter, who hasn't officially announced her pregnancy seemed to be pranking her followers while the fans were clever enough to get the joke and filled her comment section with laughter.

Meanwhile, some fans couldn't get the prank and started trending if Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, was pregnant.

Kayla Nicole was in a long-term relationship with Travis Kelce

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated back in 2017 and their relationship worked until 2022. The two called it quits following their different life circumstances and priorities.

While Nicole is living her life on her own terms, Kelce has been the talk of the town ever since his relationship with 14-time Grammy Awards winner Taylor Swift. The two made their romance public back in September last year when the singer was seen cheering for her NFL beau and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kayla, the On-air reporter, who has a keen interest in sports also unfollowed her ex-bf Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes on Instagram following their breakup which ended her 5-year-long relationship with the tight end.

There were several rumors surrounding the former couple’s split and one of them was financial reasons. However, Kelce, during his appearance on The Pivot Podcast in January 2023 stated, “Don't buy into that sh*t,” making it clear for everyone not to fall for such reports.

Meanwhile, Travis was recently back to cheering for his global star girlfriend Swift at the star-studded Eras Tour in London and the two even posed for a picture with Prince Williams and his two kids.