Why Isn’t Caitlin Clark on the Olympic Team? Find Out

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game recently brought together top talents in a unique format, pitting the WNBA All-Stars against the U.S. Women's Basketball team heading to the Paris Olympics.

While the event was a refreshing twist, the absence of standout player Caitlin Clark from the Olympic roster raised questions among her fans.

Also Read: South Sudan’s Basketball President Hits Back at Gilbert Arena and Paul Pierce Over Their Xenophobia and Ignorance

Why isn’t Caitlin Clark on the Olympic team?

One of the primary reasons Caitlin Clark was not selected for the Olympic team boils down to experience. Despite her impressive performances on the court, Clark lacks prior experience representing the United States in international play. This absence of international experience is crucial, particularly as the Olympics follow FIBA rules rather than WNBA rules.

However, it's worth noting that some WNBA players are making their Olympic debuts this year, prompting further exploration into the decision-making process.

Delving deeper, it becomes evident that Clark's packed schedule hindered her from participating in Team USA practices and training camps. Her involvement in guiding Iowa to consecutive Final Four runs over the past two college basketball seasons, coupled with the ongoing WNBA season, left no window for her to integrate with Team USA in a meaningful capacity.

Advertisement

Furthermore, insights from the selection committee shed light on the significance placed on experience in the decision-making process. Jennifer Rizzotti, chair of the selection committee, emphasized the weight of experience when considering the Olympic roster.

Additionally, basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo highlighted the extensive Team USA activities that Clark missed due to her participation in the late stages of March Madness tournaments.

Looking ahead, it's undeniable that Caitlin Clark possesses tremendous potential for future Olympic opportunities. Her absence from the current Games does not diminish the bright prospects in her Olympic journey. Following the All-Star Game, Clark will have an opportunity to rest and recharge after an intense period of high-level basketball.

Also Read: ‘Give Back Your Passport’: Joel Embiid Taunted by French Fans Over Decision to Play for USA in 2024 Paris Olympics

How many triple-doubles does Caitlin Clark have?

Caitlin Clark's triple-double achievement during a game against the New York Liberty earlier this month, marked a historic moment in her career, as well as in the history of the WNBA. With that game, she became the first WNBA rookie to secure a triple-double while playing for the Indiana Fever.

Advertisement

The significance of her accomplishment was not lost on her team's supporters, who celebrated the milestone with fervor. Despite Clark's initial uncertainty when the crowd erupted in response to her 10th rebound, she was quick to recognize the rare feat she had achieved.

However, Caitlin Clark also joked about not getting congratulatory texts from anyone for her feat during the next game

This wasn't the first time Caitlin Clark had come close to achieving a triple-double; she had previously demonstrated her impressive all-around skills in a game against Phoenix, where she tallied 15 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists. However, it was during the game against New York that she made sure not to let the opportunity slip away.

With a spectacular performance that included 19 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds, she sealed her first WNBA triple-double, a testament to her remarkable talent and versatility on the court.

Prior to her entry into the WNBA, Caitlin Clark had already garnered attention for her exceptional abilities while playing college basketball, amassing an impressive 17 triple-doubles. Her proficiency in filling up the stat sheet translated seamlessly to the professional level, where she made history as the first rookie to achieve a triple-double in the WNBA.

Advertisement

With her exceptional play, Clark has not only earned individual accolades but has also contributed significantly to the Indiana Fever, helping lead the team to victory in a thrilling 83-78 win over the New York Liberty.

Also Read: Zach Lowe Ranks THIS Kobe Bryant Rival Over Lakers Legend in All-Time List