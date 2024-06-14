Why Isn't UFC Addressing the Rumored Cancellation of Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Fight? Find Out

The drama around UFC 303 pay-per-view is no less than a thriller movie. For the past two weeks, rumors have been all around the internet regarding UFC 303's most anticipated match, Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler, potentially getting canceled.

The rumor started when UFC canceled the sold-out UFC 303 press conference, which was supposed to take place in Notorious’s home country, Ireland. UFC canceling the event just hours before shocked the fight fans, and rumors started making rounds about the fight getting canceled.

A report by popular combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani suggests that the main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is at risk, and the company is now looking for a replacement.

Per Ariel Helwani’s report, “ The positivity that I talked about exactly one week ago today is nowhere to be found. I would say this fight is very much in limbo. I would say that it’s hanging on and I would say the UFC is working very very hard right now to figure out a plan B. Now, the plan B could be someone stepping in to fight Chandler or the plan C could be a whole new fight.”

Fans are still wondering why UFC has not released any public statement on the ongoing chaos regarding the cancellation of Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler’s fight at UFC 303.

Ariel Helwani has tweeted and revealed why UFC is silent on the rumor and hasn't yet confirmed whether the match is off or not.

Helwani tweeted, “ UFC is not intentionally trying to drag out this 303 saga.They are burning the midnight oil trying to find a replacement solution. The issue is there aren’t a ton of options available right now. If there was they would have announced it all already and moved on.”

Beneil Dariush claims Conor McGregor is playing mental games with Michael Chandler.

There are endless theories around UFC 303 Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler’s fight getting canceled. One of the most liked theories is that Mystic Mac is playing Ryan Garcia’s card. He is trying to bait Michael Chandler as Ryan Garcia baited Devin Haney ahead of their boxing clash, showing him that he has some serious problem going on with him. Later in the fight, he outperformed Devin Haney and shocked the world.

In a recent interview with Schmo, UFC’s lightweight contender Beneil Dariush spoke about Conor McGregor playing mind games with Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 303 main event fight.

Beneil Dariush said, “If you think about it, if you want to get under Michael Chandler's skin, this is the way to do it. Chandler's been able to give Conor McGregor a hard time just by staying cool. For Michael Chandler, it's just a treat to fight this guy. He knows he is going to make more money. The name, the fame."

We are now just 15 to 16 days away from the UFC 303 pay-per-view, and UFC is just two to three days away from announcing and addressing the issue about Conor McGregor vs Micheal Chandler’s main event match.

UFC 303 is scheduled to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, which is part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States of America.

