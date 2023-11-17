Why Joy Behar does not want Taylor Swift to date ‘illiterate’ Travis Kelce?

It is not the first time someone has opposed Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s increasingly popular romance. This time, it’s famous American host Joy Behar who has shown her disagreement towards Travis-Taylor’s relationship.

If disagreeing with Taylor’s relationship wasn’t enough, she also made some hard-to-digest statements for the Chiefs tight end during a live TV show. Here’s what Joy Behar said about Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce:

Joy Behar has bad blood with Travis Kelce, and here’s why

In the recent episode of The View, released on Thursday, Joy Behar shared her criticism of Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift. Behar revealed that she has had bad blood with the Chiefs tight end ever since his old disparaging Tweets from 2010 about women went viral recently.

Joy Behar read those tweets out loud during the show. “Here’s one of his tweets, ‘Damn, the Clippers girls gotta be the girls that don’t make the Lakers team ’cause they was all ugly,” Behar said, speaking out loud the first tweet that she had a problem with.

Going forward, she also read two more tweets of Travis Kelce, back from 2010. “I feel like if you want to be a cheerleader, you have to pass a beauty test. There’s too many ugly cheerleaders out here.” and “Why can’t girls hide they back fat?”

Joy Behar was apparently disgusted by all these tweets and called him out as “illiterate” and “Obsessed with women”. But that’s not it. Behar also admitted in the live show that she hopes that Taylor doesn’t stay with Travis for a long time.

Joy Behar’s criticism towards old Travis Kelce tweets wasn’t supported by other co-hosts

Whoopi Goldberg, one of the co-hosts of the show, jumped in and defended Travis Kelce. She clearly pointed out the fact that these are old tweets, probably made when Travis Kelce was a young man of an age in which we all make mistakes.

“Show me a high school boy who hasn’t said something stupid about girls,” Goldberg had said defending Travis Kelce.

“Young people do young people stuff. What you said 25 years ago, may not be the way that you feel this time. So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do,” the “Sister Act” star added further.

After this, Whoopi Goldberg went ahead and asked Joy Behar why she was so focused on Travis Kelce’s past. Answering Goldberg, Behar revealed that she is a Swifties herself, and just like any other Taylor Swift fan, she is also very cautious about who Taylor dates.

Joy Behar said that she loves Taylor Swift because the pop star brings young people out to vote. That is why she doesn’t want Taylor Swift to be stuck with Travis Kelce.

“I love her because she’s getting young people out to vote so I don’t want her to be stuck with this idiot”, Behar had said.

Apart from Behar, other co-hosts disagreed with what she said and took a practical view of this topic. The rest of the co-hosts agreed that people at a young age make mistakes and that what they were in the past might not be who they are today.

“You gotta give people a little grace and hope that the way he treats women now is reflective of how he is as an adult,” Alyssa Farah Griffin, another co-host, concluded.

Alyssa is absolutely right. Travis Kelce was definitely a naughty teen back then and made a lot of tweets that could be controversial if they were made today. But to compare today’s Travis Kelce with the 2010s Travis Kelce is not fair.