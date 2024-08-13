Why LeBron James Snapped at Young Fan Over a Selfie After Olympic Gold Medal Win In Paris? Find Out

NBA star LeBron James, who clinched his third Olympic gold medal when his team defeated France in the Men’s Tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics, reacted angrily when a young fan asked for a selfie. As LeBron’s fans celebrated the victory on social media, a video showing James snapping at the young fan has sparked criticism.

The viral clip, posted on X on Monday, shows the fan approaching James for a selfie as he exits his luxury Mercedes, flaunting his gold medal. James tells the fan to step back, saying, “Stop, stop, stop. Don’t do that.”

Soon after, James can be seen dancing, hugging other fans, and posing for photos. The video has provoked outrage among social media users.

However, a new online video reveals the reason behind LeBron's reaction. When James was getting out of his car, the boy shouted No*ga LeBro. Here is the video:

LeBron James, at 39, demonstrated that he is still one of the world's top basketball players as he led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. His consistent performance, versatility, and playmaking abilities earned him the tournament's MVP award.

James averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game throughout the tournament, helping the U.S. win all six games. In the gold medal match against France, he contributed 14 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals in 33 minutes, leading Team USA to a 98-87 victory.

James now joins American Kevin Durant (2020) and Argentina's Manu Ginobili (2004) as one of the only players in history to be named Olympic MVP. He was also selected for the Olympic All-Star Five, alongside teammates Stephen Curry, Serbia's Nikola Jokic, France's Victor Wembanyama, and Germany's Dennis Schroder.

With this MVP achievement, James has further solidified his already legendary career, affirming his place as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Notably, James recorded a triple-double in the semifinal against Serbia and played a crucial role in the final against France with 14 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists. His leadership and all-around play were instrumental throughout the tournament, reinforcing his legacy as one of the greatest players in Olympic basketball history.

However, James has expressed that he does not anticipate playing in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. After winning gold in Paris, he remarked, "No, I can't see myself playing in L.A." at the age of 43. Despite his exceptional performance and being named MVP in Paris, he believes that in four years, he likely won't be competing at that level.

