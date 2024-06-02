‘Why Not in Prison’: Rashee Rice’s Image With Chiefs’ Owner Clark Hunt’s Wife & Daughters Sparks Fans Backlash

Disclaimer: This article mentions assault.

After defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas and winning their second straight Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, and their teammates visited the White House in Washington DC on Friday.

During their visit, the Chiefs players and coach Reid posed for photos inside the White House, looking sharp. The team’s social media shared pictures, with the caption: 'History walks these halls.'

Now, all was well, until one picture surfaced on the internet. The image featured receiver Rashee Rice with the wife and daughters of owner Clark Hunt. The picture took the internet by storm, with enraged fans claiming he should be in jail.

Why do fans think Rashee Rice should be in jail?

Police stated that on March 30, Rice was driving a Lamborghini and racing another driver on a Dallas expressway. Both drivers lost control, causing a "chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles."

Two people received on-site treatment for minor injuries, and two others were hospitalized with injuries.

After the police charged him, Rice had 24 hours to surrender. He turned himself in, was booked at the Glenn Heights (Texas) Police Department, and then moved to DeSoto Jail before posting a $40,000 bond, WFAA-TV reported.

Did Rashee Rice face other charges?

Yes, there’s more to Rashee Rice’s troubles. On May 6, a man was hospitalized with injuries including facial swelling after an assault at a Dallas nightclub around 2:30 a.m. The Dallas Morning News identified Rice as a suspect.

However, Rice did not face charges for his involvement in the nightclub assault because the victim did not press charges, even though the investigation is ongoing.

According to the Dallas Police, the downtown nightclub victim signed a non-prosecution affidavit, but that didn’t stop the investigation from continuing further.

Now that we have set the context, you understand why fans were angry after seeing Rashee Rice's picture with Clark Hunt's wife and daughters.

Here's how fans reacted:

One fan said, "Shouldn’t he be in jail?"

Another joked, "Let’s hope he doesn’t take them for a drive."

More comments of, "They should go for a car ride," followed.

"Talk about a hit & run ey?" another fan said.

"0 game suspension," one comment read.

A fan commented that there has to be a "Get Out" joke in there, alluding to the popular Netflix series.

Why were the Kansas City Chiefs at the White House?

Every year, the team that wins the Super Bowl is invited to the White House as a show of respect and honor. The Super Bowl LVIII marked the second visit to the President’s residence in Washington D.C. to meet Joe Biden.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and the rest of the roster couldn’t visit the President in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

